Michigan vs. Maryland: Prediction, odds, picks
The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) and the 24th-ranked passing attack will take the field against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) and the first-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 18 on Big Noon Kickoff. The Wolverines are heavily favored by 19 points in the outing.
The Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions, 24-15, in their last contest. The Terrapins beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 13-10, in their most recent contest.
Can the Wolverines keep their undefeated streak alive without the potential absence of Coach Harbaugh?
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Michigan and Maryland — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Geoff Schwartz.
Michigan vs. Maryland Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live boxscore on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Michigan
|-19 (-110)
|-1209
|+742
|49.5
|-110
|-110
Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-19)
- Pick OU: Under (49.5)
- Prediction: Michigan 35, Maryland 14
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz
This is the Super Bowl for the Terrapins, and I will wager they start fast with the Wolverines primed for a letdown. Michigan beat Penn State in Happy Valley in a highly emotional game with the Jim Harbaugh suspension looming. Now the Wolverines head back on the road, and it’s possible by the time you read this that Harbaugh is back on the sideline after a court ruling.
Will that "us against the world" fight be there against Maryland? Also, Michigan has an upcoming date with Ohio State for a playoff spot, and I could see them start slowing against the Terps.
It’s worth noting Maryland played best against Penn State and Ohio State in the first half before those games ended in blowouts.
PICK: Maryland +10.5 first half
Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Insights
- Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Wolverines 34, Terrapins 15.
- The Wolverines have a 92.4% chance to collect the win in this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Terrapins have an 11.9% implied probability.
- Michigan has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.
- Maryland has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
Michigan vs. Maryland: Head-to-Head
- In their past two head-to-head meetings, Michigan has won against Maryland two times.
- The two teams have gone over the total on one occasion while sharing a split 1-1 record in their games against the spread.
- Over their last two head-to-head contests, Michigan has racked up 93 points, while Maryland has accumulated 45.
Michigan vs. Maryland: 2023 Stats Comparison
|Michigan
|Maryland
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|39.0 (11)
|28.9 (59)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|7.5 (1)
|22.4 (44)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|6 (4)
|15 (80)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|16 (40)
|18 (17)
Michigan 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Blake Corum
|RB
|794 YDS / 18 TD / 79.4 YPG / 5.2 YPC
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|2,194 YDS (76.2%) / 18 TD / 3 INT
171 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 17.1 RUSH YPG
|Roman Wilson
|WR
|36 REC / 589 YDS / 10 TD / 58.9 YPG
|Donovan Edwards
|RB
|284 YDS / 3 TD / 28.4 YPG / 3.4 YPC
24 REC / 225 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.5 REC YPG
|Jaylen Harrell
|DE
|23 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
|Michael Barrett
|LB
|37 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Josaiah Stewart
|DE
|25 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Junior Colson
|LB
|53 TKL / 2.0 TFL
Maryland 2023 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|QB
|2,769 YDS (65.3%) / 22 TD / 8 INT
64 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 6.4 RUSH YPG
|Roman Hemby
|RB
|515 YDS / 4 TD / 51.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC
29 REC / 246 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 24.6 REC YPG
|Jeshaun Jones
|WR
|45 REC / 607 YDS / 4 TD / 60.7 YPG
|Kaden Prather
|WR
|37 REC / 523 YDS / 5 TD / 52.3 YPG
|Beau Brade
|DB
|50 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Kellan Wyatt
|LB
|32 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
|Tarheeb Still
|DB
|27 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD
|Donnell Brown
|DL
|23 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
-
