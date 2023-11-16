College Football
Maryland v Nebraska
College Football

Michigan vs. Maryland: Prediction, odds, picks

Updated Nov. 16, 2023 11:14 a.m. ET

The Maryland Terrapins (6-4) and the 24th-ranked passing attack will take the field against the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (10-0) and the first-ranked passing defense on Saturday, November 18 on Big Noon Kickoff. The Wolverines are heavily favored by 19 points in the outing. 

The Wolverines beat the Penn State Nittany Lions, 24-15, in their last contest. The Terrapins beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 13-10, in their most recent contest.

Can the Wolverines keep their undefeated streak alive without the potential absence of Coach Harbaugh?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between Michigan and Maryland — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting analyst Geoff Schwartz. 

Michigan vs. Maryland Game Information & Odds

Michigan vs Maryland Betting Information updated as of November 16, 2023, 7:46 AM ET.
Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline
Michigan -19 (-110) -1209 +742 49.5 -110 -110

Michigan vs. Maryland Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Michigan (-19)  
  • Pick OU: Under (49.5) 
  • Prediction: Michigan 35, Maryland 14

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz

This is the Super Bowl for the Terrapins, and I will wager they start fast with the Wolverines primed for a letdown. Michigan beat Penn State in Happy Valley in a highly emotional game with the Jim Harbaugh suspension looming. Now the Wolverines head back on the road, and it’s possible by the time you read this that Harbaugh is back on the sideline after a court ruling. 

Will that "us against the world" fight be there against Maryland? Also, Michigan has an upcoming date with Ohio State for a playoff spot, and I could see them start slowing against the Terps.

It’s worth noting Maryland played best against Penn State and Ohio State in the first half before those games ended in blowouts.

PICK: Maryland +10.5 first half

Will Michigan stay undefeated against Maryland?

Michigan vs. Maryland Betting Insights

  • Per the spread and over/under, the implied score for the matchup is Wolverines 34, Terrapins 15.
  • The Wolverines have a 92.4% chance to collect the win in this contest per the moneyline's implied probability. The Terrapins have an 11.9% implied probability.
  • Michigan has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.
  • Maryland has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Michigan vs. Maryland: Head-to-Head

  • In their past two head-to-head meetings, Michigan has won against Maryland two times.
  • The two teams have gone over the total on one occasion while sharing a split 1-1 record in their games against the spread.
  • Over their last two head-to-head contests, Michigan has racked up 93 points, while Maryland has accumulated 45.

Michigan vs. Maryland: 2023 Stats Comparison

  Michigan Maryland
Off. Points per Game (Rank) 39.0 (11) 28.9 (59)
Def. Points per Game (Rank) 7.5 (1) 22.4 (44)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 6 (4) 15 (80)
Turnovers Forced (Rank) 16 (40) 18 (17)

Michigan 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Blake Corum RB 794 YDS / 18 TD / 79.4 YPG / 5.2 YPC
J.J. McCarthy QB 2,194 YDS (76.2%) / 18 TD / 3 INT
171 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / 17.1 RUSH YPG
Roman Wilson WR 36 REC / 589 YDS / 10 TD / 58.9 YPG
Donovan Edwards RB 284 YDS / 3 TD / 28.4 YPG / 3.4 YPC
24 REC / 225 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 22.5 REC YPG
Jaylen Harrell DE 23 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK
Michael Barrett LB 37 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Josaiah Stewart DE 25 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Junior Colson LB 53 TKL / 2.0 TFL

Maryland 2023 Key Players

Name Position Stats
Taulia Tagovailoa QB 2,769 YDS (65.3%) / 22 TD / 8 INT
64 RUSH YDS / 4 RUSH TD / 6.4 RUSH YPG
Roman Hemby RB 515 YDS / 4 TD / 51.5 YPG / 4.7 YPC
29 REC / 246 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 24.6 REC YPG
Jeshaun Jones WR 45 REC / 607 YDS / 4 TD / 60.7 YPG
Kaden Prather WR 37 REC / 523 YDS / 5 TD / 52.3 YPG
Beau Brade DB 50 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Kellan Wyatt LB 32 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK
Tarheeb Still DB 27 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD
Donnell Brown DL 23 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
