Michigan to take on Big Ten foe Penn State in 2022 Maize Out game

Michigan fans are in for a treat at the Wolverines' annual Maize Out game this fall, which will be against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 15, the athletics department confirmed Thursday.

The University of Michigan colors are maize and blue, and the 'Maize Out' refers to Wolverines fans attending the game specifically sporting maize.

Michigan defeated Washington by double digits in last season's Maize Out game under the lights at The Big House in front of more than 110,000 people wearing only maize. It was part of an epic season that included a run to the Big Ten title.

It was widely speculated that this year’s Maize Out was between either Penn State or Michigan State, the latter of which is rumored to be a night game, meaning that this one will likely be an afternoon kickoff.

Penn State has a similar tradition, holding a White Out game at Beaver Stadium every year. This year’s White Out is scheduled for Oct. 22 — the week after Michigan’s Maize Out — against Minnesota.

Michigan finished the 2021-22 season with a 12-2 record, including an 8-1 conference record. The Wolverines knocked off Ohio State in the last game of the season for the first time in 10 years, then dominated Iowa in the Big Ten championship game for its first title since 2004.

Michigan will be down a few stars this season after losing leading rusher Hassan Haskins and the defensive duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo — who formed quite a one-two punch for the Wolverines last year, combining for 25.0 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss — in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Penn State, which went 4-5 in the conference last season, will be without receiving leader Jahan Dotson, who became the first Penn State wideout selected in the first round of the draft since 2003. The Nittany Lions will also be missing defensive weapons and second-round picks Arnold Ebiketie and Jaquan Brisker.

Michigan boasts a 15-10 record against Penn State all-time, with its first meeting in 1993 and most recent meeting in 2021, when Michigan won 21-17 in Week 11. The last six matchups, however, have been split 3-3.

