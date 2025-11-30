College Football
Michigan State Reportedly Hires Ex-Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald
Michigan State Reportedly Hires Ex-Northwestern HC Pat Fitzgerald

Updated Nov. 30, 2025 4:45 p.m. ET

The Michigan State Spartans have reportedly found their new head coach.

The program intends to hire ex-Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, according to the Detroit Free Press. Michigan State's brief search for a new head coach ended after new Michigan State athletic director J Batt fired Jonathan Smith earlier in the day.

Fitzgerald, 50, heads to Michigan State three years after coaching the final season of a 17-year head coaching stint at Northwestern. The Wildcats went 110-101 during Fitzgerald's tenure, earning two Big Ten West championship victories in 2018 and 2020 and five bowl game wins.

The news comes a few weeks after a report emerged Fitzgerald had been received well in conversations with schools amid his ongoing job search following his controversial exit from Northwestern.

"I feel fully vindicated," Fitzgerald said on ESPN's "College GameDay" podcast in early November, making his first public comments since he was fired in July 2023. "It’s been great working through this process. There’s been conversations with a lot of folks."

Fitzgerald reached a settlement with Northwestern in August, two years after he sued the university after a team hazing scandal, which was investigated and ultimately led to his firing. Details of the settlement were not made public.

Former Northwestern football players started filing lawsuits in 2023, alleging sexual abuse and racial discrimination on the team. Similar allegations then spread across several sports.

Fitzgerald denied wrongdoing and sued for $130 million. He alleged the school illegally terminated his employment and damaged his reputation, among other things. His case was set to go to trial this month.

"The evidence uncovered during extensive discovery did not establish that any player reported hazing to Coach Fitzgerald or that Coach Fitzgerald condoned or directed any hazing," the university said in a statement last summer. "When presented with the details of the conduct, he was incredibly upset and saddened by the negative impact this conduct had on players within the program."

Fitzgerald was an All-America linebacker for the Wildcats and starred on the 1995 team that won the Big Ten and played in the Rose Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

