College Football Kenneth Walker's brilliance pushes Michigan St. past rival Michigan 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Editor's Note: This special recap of Michigan vs. Michigan State is presented through the FOX Sports 5G View, Powered By Samsung Galaxy. Fans can take control of the action with FOX Sports 5G, offering unique camera angles, rotating views and zoom capability, and rewind for pivotal moments in the action.

After Kenneth Walker III scored his fifth touchdown of the game, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it succinctly.

"Michigan hasn't had an answer for No. 9."

Kenneth Walker III scores on a 58-yard rushing touchdown to bring the Michigan State Spartans into a 30-30 tie with the Michigan Wolverines.

Even though there were nearly five minutes left in the game, Klatt's conclusion proved correct, as No. 8 Michigan State remained undefeated with a 37-33 win over its rival, No. 6 Michigan, in East Lansing, due in large part to the magnificence of Walker.

On the day, the Heisman Trophy candidate rushed the ball 23 times for 197 yards and five scores, including the game-sealing, 23-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

Watch one of Kenneth Walker's five TDs against Michigan in this unique look, thanks to the FOX Sports 5G View App Powered by Samsung.

Now, Walker and the Spartans are primed to potentially book a spot in the College Football Playoff come regular season's end, with a showdown with No. 5 Ohio State looming on Nov. 20.

Saturday represented Walker's fifth 100-yard rushing performance on the year, and he fell just three yards short of his third 200-yard rushing game of the season. His five scores on the ground topped his season high from a week ago, when he racked up 264 yards rushing and four scores against Northwestern.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns to help the Michigan State Spartans defeat the Michigan Wolverines 37-33. Andrel Anthony had six receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan in the loss.

Michigan State has now won 10 of the past 14 against Michigan, even though this season's Paul Bunyan Trophy was decided between two worthy squads.

The Wolverines jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and led 23-14 at halftime before taking a 30-14 lead at the 6:47 mark of the third quarter.

Watch Cade McNamara find Mike Sainristil for a touchdown against Michigan State in this unique look, thanks to the FOX Sports 5G View App Powered by Samsung.

But it was all Walker after that. He responded with a 1-yard score minutes later before tying the game at 30 on a 58-yard score (and two-point conversion) with 12:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Then Walker broke for 23 yards to give MSU the lead before a game-clinching interception from Charles Brantley.

Watch Charles Brantley's game-sealing interception against Michigan in this unique look, thanks to the FOX Sports 5G View App Powered by Samsung.

Walker's five rushing scores are tied for the second-most in MSU history, and he became the first player ever to rush for five TDs against Michigan.

Furthermore, coming into Saturday, Michigan had allowed just three rushing TDs all season and only 14.3 points per game. Walker more than doubled that point total by himself.

On the back of Walker's Paul Bunyan-like effort, the Paul Bunyan Trophy is remaining in East Lansing.

Now the question is: Could another trophy follow suit?

The 2021 CFB season will be unlike any we’ve ever seen, thanks to the FOX Sports 5G View app, Powered by Samsung Galaxy. You’re in control of the action with custom features including:

An interactive video-player to rotate your viewing angle and zoom in and out of live games.

Rewind up to 3 min. back in time during live games.

Select your favorite stadium location in the multi-view feature to enjoy live games from unique angles.

Re-watch pivotal moments and plays through curated interactive highlights updated throughout the game.

The FOX Sports 5G View Powered by Samsung Galaxy is exclusive to 5G Android Devices. Unlock the full experience through the power of 5G.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.