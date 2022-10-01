College Football Michigan-Iowa Live Watch Party: Join RJ Young, special guests 49 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No. 4 Michigan visits Iowa in what could be a classic matchup as the Wolverines' unstoppable force of an offense tries to rack up points against the Hawkeyes' immovable object of a defense.

Michigan has the nation's No. 1 scoring offense, averaging 50 points per game, while Iowa boasts the best scoring defense, allowing just 5.8 PPG. Something has to give, and fans can follow the action with "Big Noon Kickoff" on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

In addition to the main game broadcast with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft, you can also join RJ Young , host of " The Number One College Football Show ," for a live online watch party during the game. Young will be joined by special guests, including former Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards and former Iowa defensive lineman Ettore Ewen, aka " Big E " of the WWE .

Return here during the game to stream the show. In the meantime, check out a preview of the game from Young and Geoff Schwartz:

Previewing Michigan-Iowa, Oklahoma State-Baylor, more RJ Young is joined by Geoff Schwartz to preview the biggest matchups in Week 5 of the college football season.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

