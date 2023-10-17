College Football Michael Penix Jr. rapped about Washington's comeback vs. Oregon before final drive Updated Oct. 17, 2023 5:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Athletes have called their own shots for decades, but Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. may have one-upped them all before leading the Huskies on a game-winning drive in their 36-33 victory over archrival Oregon on Saturday.

Television cameras caught Penix seemingly rapping on Washington's bench before the climactic drive, which culminated in an 18-yard touchdown pass from Penix to receiver Rome Odunze with less than 1:40 remaining in the game. A Huskies fan posted the clip of Penix on the bench alongside receiver Jalen McMillan, and the fan tagged McMillan to ask him what exactly Penix was doing.

McMillan responded, confirming that Penix was not only rapping but freestyling about Washington's impending comeback:

Penix completed 22 of his 37 pass attempts in the game for 302 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, all while dealing with what were later described as cramps throughout the second half.

Penix has a 72.1% completion percentage with 2,301 yards, 20 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. After his performance versus Oregon, which entered as the No. 8 team in the country, he is now the heavy favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

