College Football
Maurice Linguist resigns as Buffalo football coach to join DeBoer's staff in Alabama
College Football

Maurice Linguist resigns as Buffalo football coach to join DeBoer's staff in Alabama

Published Jan. 16, 2024 9:26 p.m. ET

Maurice Linguist informed the University at Buffalo on Tuesday that he is resigning as football coach following three seasons and after agreeing to join Kalen DeBoer's staff at Alabama, a person familiar with discussions confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the discussions were private, and DeBoer has not yet announced his staff upon leaving Washington to coach the Crimson Tide. ESPN and The Athletic first reported Linguist's departure.

Without going into detail, Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt announced Linguist's departure in a three sentence release, while adding the school had launched a national search for his replacement.

The abrupt move comes two months after the Mid-American Conference Bulls under-performed in finishing with a 3-9 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulls opened with four straight losses, including a 40-37 loss to FCS Fordham. After winning three of four, Buffalo closed the season with four consecutive losses in which the team was outscored by a combined margin of 98-44.

Linguist had an overall record of 14-23 at Buffalo, including a 7-6 finish in 2022. The Bulls closed that season with a 23-21 win over Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl.

The 39-year-old Linguist took over at Buffalo in 2021 after Lance Leipold was hired by Kansas. Linguist spent the 2020 season as a defensive backs coach with the NFL Dallas Cowboys and had just been hired to become a co-defensive coordinator at Michigan before landing the job in Buffalo.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Alabama Crimson Tide
Buffalo Bulls
College Football
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USC QB Caleb Williams will enter 2024 NFL Draft; frontrunner for No. 1 pick

USC QB Caleb Williams will enter 2024 NFL Draft; frontrunner for No. 1 pick

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes