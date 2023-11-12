College Football
Marvin Harrison Jr. scores three TDs in Ohio State's 38-3 win over Michigan State
Published Nov. 12, 2023 12:08 a.m. ET

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two of Kyle McCord's three touchdown passes and rushed for another score, helping No. 1 Ohio State pound Michigan State 38-3 on Saturday night.

McCord threw for a career-high 335 yards for the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten), who overwhelmed the Spartans (3-7, 1-6) with touchdowns on five of their six first-half possessions.

Ohio State's defense, missing several key players due to injuries, held Michigan State to 182 total yards and two third-down conversions on 14 attempts.

Ohio State hosts Minnesota next weekend ahead of the Nov. 25 showdown with No. 2 Michigan, now embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that led to a suspension for coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines beat No. 9 Penn State 24-15 on Saturday.

McCord completed 24 of 31 passes before being relieved in the fourth quarter. Harrison finished with seven receptions for 149 yards, and tight end Cade Stover tied a career-high with seven catches for 79 yards.

The electrifying Harrison got it started. In motion from the left side, he took a pitch and went 19 yards around the right end for the first rushing touchdown of his career.

After a missed field-goal attempt by the Spartans, Harrison got back to what he does best, catching a 26-yard pass that McCord dropped over his shoulder in the back corner of the end zone.

Harrison caught a 9-yard TD pass early in the second quarter. TreVeyon Henderson ran one in from 9 yards out, and Stover turned around in the end zone to grab a pass for a 19-yard touchdown and a 35-3 Ohio State lead at the break.

After getting their first Big Ten win of the season last week, the Spartans ran into Ohio State playing at its best and couldn't match up.

The Buckeyes are rolling toward another high-stakes game with Michigan if they don't overlook Minnesota next week.

Michigan State is at Indiana next Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

