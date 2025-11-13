Mack Rhoades Leaves as CFP Selection Committee Chairman, Baylor AD Role Paused
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has stepped down from his role as chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee and is taking a leave of absence from the school.
The school said in a statement Thursday that Rhoades' leave was for personal reasons, and went into effect Wednesday. The school provided no other details and declined further comment.
Rhoades was in his first season as chairman of the CFP committee that determines the rankings for the 12-team playoff. The CFP confirmed Rhoades was stepping down from the committee, but didn't immediately respond to how his role of chairman would be filled moving forward the remainder of this season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
This is a developing story.
