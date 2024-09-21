College Football Luke Altmyer throws 4 TD passes, leads Illinois to 31-24 OT win over Nebraska Updated Sep. 21, 2024 12:28 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Luke Altmyer threw for four touchdowns, including a short toss to Pat Bryant in overtime, to give No. 24 Illinois a 31-24 win over No. 22 Nebraska on Friday night.

Luke Altmyer links up with Pat Bryant for a game-winning touchdown

The Illini (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have beaten two ranked opponents in the same season for the first time since 2007 and are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 2011. The Illini beat the Cornhuskers in Lincoln a third straight time and spoiled the celebration of their 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska (3-1, 0-1) has dropped 25 straight games to Top 25 teams since 2016 and is now 8-31 in one-possession games dating back to 2018.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola completed 23 of 35 passes for 284 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

The teams traded touchdowns in the second half before the Illini went 75 yards in nine plays to tie it at 24-all. Altmyer threw 6 yards to tackle Brandon Henderson on a fourth-and-2 for the touchdown with 10:36 left in regulation. It was the 6-foot-5, 335-pound Henderson's first career reception.

Nebraska punted and missed a field goal on its last two possessions of regulation, with backup John Hohl, kicking in place of the injured Tristan Alvano, missing wide left from 39 yards with 2:59 to play.

Illinois fumbled and punted, and Dylan Raiola took a knee to send the game to overtime.

Illinois' Kaden Feagin ran for 21 yards on the first play of overtime before Altmyer found Bryant for a 4-yard touchdown to go ahead 31-24.

Nebraska's possession was a disaster as Raiola was sacked three times, including on fourth down to end the game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

