LSU QB Myles Brennan ends college career before 6th season

3 hours ago

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to end his college football career after five seasons with the Tigers.

The 23-year-old Brennan, who announced his decision Monday, spent his first three years at LSU as a backup. He was named the starter in 2020, only to have that season cut short by an abdominal injury after three starts in which he passed for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Brennan then missed all of last season because of a non-football arm injury that occurred during a fishing outing at the end of August camp.

The former prized recruit out of St. Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, briefly entered the transfer portal last offseason before deciding to return to LSU in hopes of competing for a starting job once more. However, he fell out of the early running for that spot in recent days, behind redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels.

"Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here," first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed at every step in his journey as he moves forward."

Brennan appeared in 20 career games for LSU, passing for 1,712 yards and 13 touchdowns. He appeared in eight games as Joe Burrow’s backup during the Tigers’ 2019, 15-0, national championship season — the winningest campaign in the 128-year history of the program.

He graduated from LSU with a degree in sports administration in May 2021.

Reporting by Associated Press.

