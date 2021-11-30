USC Trojans Lincoln Riley details move to USC from Oklahoma to Colin Cowherd, Joel Klatt 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley isn't wasting any time getting acquainted with the media in Los Angeles.

After Riley stunned the college football world over the weekend with his decision to leave the Oklahoma Sooners and take up the open position at USC, the 38-year-old swung by FOX Sports studios Tuesday.

First, Riley jumped on "The Herd" set to talk with Colin Cowherd.

Lincoln Riley joins Colin Cowherd as he adjusts to his new life in L.A. and shares why the decision to leave "Oklahoma was very difficult for him."

To start their discussion, Cowherd asked Riley if his small-town roots played a factor in the "risk" that went into taking the USC job.

"I think that's fair to say," Riley said. "... Both me and my wife are from small towns. I think we have been shaped — our upbringing — and not afraid to take risks if we felt like they were the right opportunities at the right time. And that's essentially what this was."

Leaving Oklahoma, where Riley accrued a 55-10 record in five seasons, wasn't an easy choice, the head coach said.

"It was very difficult to leave Oklahoma," Riley continued. "I love Oklahoma. They were phenomenal. It was nothing about something that Oklahoma wasn't. It was seeing this opportunity for our family, for USC and what we felt like this program could be that just really intrigued us. It felt like the right thing to do and the right opportunity at the right time."

The word "family" came up often in Riley's sitdown with Cowherd, as the coach explained why USC felt like a comfortable place to be.

"I think when we thought about the fit — both from a football standpoint, I think culturally just for our family — there was nothing about this that was uncomfortable," Riley explained. "... It's one of the greatest cities in the world for so many different reasons. Hopefully, we can bring something to it. You could feel the energy in this city."

The swiftness of the Riley-to-USC rumors surfacing and then the deal being done was something that struck Cowherd. Riley admitted that it struck him, too.

"It was very sudden," Riley said with a smile. "I was totally committed to our team as we made a championship and playoff run and made that very clear to anybody that was interested."

But after having a conversation and knowing USC had serious interest late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Riley said he slept for a few hours before talking with the Trojans. He detailed how that conversation went to Cowherd:

"You could feel their energy," Riley said. "You could feel the leadership from the very top as willing to do the things that maybe haven't been done here as of recent to get USC to where it needs to be. ... The future is so bright. Again, to us, that excitement was tough to ignore."

FOX College Football Analyst Joel Klatt joins "The Herd" to share his thoughts on the hire of Lincoln Riley by USC, saying that he thinks it will have a big impact on the college football landscape.

As far as OU's upcoming move to the SEC, Riley told Cowherd that factored "zero percent" into his decision.

"It had nothing to do with it," Riley said. "I do think what we do [as a team] is going to translate well out here and can't wait to get it implemented and started."

And the first steps toward that implementation have already begun, as Riley told Cowherd he was briefly able to meet with USC's players already.

"Trying not to step too much in there, but I had a great chance to have an initial meeting with them [Monday]," Riley said.

Then, Riley hopped over to join Joel Klatt on the set of "Breaking the Huddle."

Lincoln Riley joins Joel Klatt on "Breaking the Huddle" to discuss his tough decision to leave the Oklahoma Sooners for Southern California. "I have a genuine love for that place. I want them to be the second best program in the country. I will root for them, forever be linked to them, and I'm proud of that."

To start, Klatt asked Riley which of the conversations he had to have in the past few days were among the most difficult.

"They were all tough," Riley said. "... Probably the toughest one was with the players. We've been on an unbelievable run with those guys. I love those guys. They've given everything to that program and were so good to me. None of that was easy. It was the toughest part about this."

Later in the interview, Riley mentioned something he was grateful for was the opportunity to have those conversations with his team in person.

"It sucked. It was terrible," Riley said of having to tell his guys the news. "But to have the chance to do that, I'll forever be thankful for."

Looking ahead, though, Riley told Klatt he is ready to hit the ground running with his new team.

"I think it's rebuilding the roster," he said. "I think it's bringing in a great staff. I think it's going to work and putting together a team that this entire L.A. area, all the Trojan family, can be very proud of. ... It's going to be a great journey."

Lincoln Riley joins Joel Klatt to discuss the potential he sees in USC and why he wanted to come rebuild the Trojans’ football program. They also discuss how to make the Trojans competitive in the Pac-12 and who he plans to bring to Southern California to fill out his staff.

Get more from USC Trojans Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.