Larry The Cable Guy Backs Nebraska With Bold Prediction Ahead of Indiana Showdown

Larry the Cable Guy had a simple message for the Nebraska Cornhuskers ahead of Saturday’s showdown with No. 7 Indiana: "Git-R-Done!"

The comedian and die-hard Cornhuskers fan arrived at the set of "Big Noon Kickoff" dressed head to toe in Nebraska gear, including a custom football-themed hat emblazoned with his famous catchphrase.

After Larry made his way through the sea of Husker fans, slapping hands along the way, FOX Sports’ Matt Leinart got a closer look at the headwear. Larry was quick to explain its origins. "The Amish made that for me," he joked.

When FOX Sports' Urban Meyer asked him why Nebraska couldn’t win a national championship if Indiana could, Larry didn’t hesitate to back his beloved school.

"We’re a blue-blood school," Larry said. "This is the Nebraska Cornhuskers’ biggest game we’ve had in 10 years. We will win this game."

It was a bold prediction for a Nebraska team looking to snap a 30-game losing streak against ranked opponents. The Huskers are 0-20 against ranked teams under head coach Matt Rhule, including an 0-11 mark against teams ranked in the top 10.

But Larry clearly believes Nebraska is ready to seize the opportunity. And if there was any doubt about where his loyalty lies, FOX Sports’ Mark Ingram got another reminder.

Ingram had heard about Larry’s setup inside Memorial Stadium, which includes "the best suite in the stadium."

"People asked me, what’s the first thing you’re gonna get when you start making money?" Larry said. "The first thing I bought when I started making money was a big-screen TV and a suite … It’s the best suite you can get. It’s the best purchase I’ll ever make."

And with that, Larry had one more job to do before heading into Memorial Stadium.

He turned toward the crowd and led the Husker faithful in a"Go Red Go!" chant and a promise that the Huskers would "Git-R-Done."