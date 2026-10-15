College Football
Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7
College Football

Kansas vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 7

Published Oct. 17, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Kansas will host Kansas State for another edition of the Sunflower Showdown on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Kansas vs. Kansas State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 17.

 

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 Kansas Jayhawks Kansas State Wildcats Kansas @ Kansas State Odds

Moneyline

  • Kansas State: -196
  • Kansas: +162

Spread

  • Kansas State -4.5: -110
  • Kansas +4.5: -110

Over/Under

  • Over 55.5: -110
  • Under 55.5: -110
 

 Kansas Jayhawks Kansas State Wildcats Kansas @ Kansas State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Kansas State has won 17 straight against Kansas dating back to 2009, tied for the longest active win streak in the Big 12 and is tied for second in the nation among active head-to-head win streaks between conference opponents in FBS
  • The Wildcats (216) and Jayhawks (214.8) average the sixth and seventh most yards in the Big 12.
  • Kansas has yet to defeat a Power Four opponent this season and could start 0-3 in conference play for the second time since 2024.

Kansas Jayhawks Kansas State Wildcats The Pick: Over 55.5

How to Watch Kansas vs. Kansas State 

 
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