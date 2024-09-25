College Football Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024 Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The over/under is 55 for the outing.

Facing the BYU Cougars in their last game, the Wildcats lost 38-9. Against the Utah Utes in their last game, the Cowboys lost 22-19.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline Kansas State -4.5 (-116) -195 +160 55 -110 -110

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-4.5)

Pick OU: Under (55)

Prediction: Kansas State 30, Oklahoma State 22

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Wildcats 30, Cowboys 25.

The Wildcats have a 66.1% chance to collect the win in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cowboys hold a 38.5% implied probability.

Kansas State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Head-to-Head

Oklahoma State has a 2-1 record against Kansas State in their last three matchups.

In those matchups against Kansas State, the Cowboys have covered two times while outscoring the point total on one occasion.

Over their last three head-to-head matchups, Kansas State has racked up 89 points, while Oklahoma State has posted 60.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: 2024 Stats Comparison

Kansas State Oklahoma State Off. Points per Game (Rank) 28.8 (66) 36.8 (19) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 19.5 (59) 20.8 (68) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 5 (71) 4 (52) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 3 (96) 8 (14)

Kansas State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Avery Johnson QB 620 YDS (61.1%) / 6 TD / 3 INT

261 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 65.3 RUSH YPG DJ Giddens RB 417 YDS / 1 TD / 104.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC

7 REC / 69 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG Dylan Edwards RB 179 YDS / 2 TD / 44.8 YPG / 8.5 YPC

5 REC / 25 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6.3 REC YPG Brayden Loftin TE 7 REC / 93 YDS / 2 TD / 23.3 YPG Austin Romaine LB 21 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Brendan Mott DL 10 TKL / 3 TFL / 4 SACK VJ Payne DB 8 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Desmond Purnell LB 11 TKL / 2 TFL

Oklahoma State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Alan Bowman QB 1,195 YDS (63%) / 11 TD / 4 INT Brennan Presley WR 27 REC / 219 YDS / 4 TD / 54.8 YPG Ollie Gordon RB 236 YDS / 3 TD / 59 YPG / 3.3 YPC

10 REC / 82 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG De'Zhaun Stribling WR 20 REC / 345 YDS / 2 TD / 86.3 YPG Trey Rucker DB 45 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Nickolas Martin LB 30 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK Kendal Daniels DB 18 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK Obi Ezeigbo DL 18 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

