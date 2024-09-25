College Football
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:12 p.m. ET

The No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The over/under is 55 for the outing.

Facing the BYU Cougars in their last game, the Wildcats lost 38-9. Against the Utah Utes in their last game, the Cowboys lost 22-19.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN
Kansas State vs Oklahoma State Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
Kansas State-4.5 (-116)-195+16055-110-110

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Kansas State (-4.5)  
  • Pick OU: Under (55) 
  • Prediction: Kansas State 30, Oklahoma State 22

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Wildcats 30, Cowboys 25.
  • The Wildcats have a 66.1% chance to collect the win in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cowboys hold a 38.5% implied probability.
  • Kansas State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Head-to-Head

  • Oklahoma State has a 2-1 record against Kansas State in their last three matchups.
  • In those matchups against Kansas State, the Cowboys have covered two times while outscoring the point total on one occasion.
  • Over their last three head-to-head matchups, Kansas State has racked up 89 points, while Oklahoma State has posted 60.

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: 2024 Stats Comparison

 Kansas StateOklahoma State
Off. Points per Game (Rank)28.8 (66)36.8 (19)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)19.5 (59)20.8 (68)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)5 (71)4 (52)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)3 (96)8 (14)

Kansas State 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Avery JohnsonQB620 YDS (61.1%) / 6 TD / 3 INT
261 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 65.3 RUSH YPG
DJ GiddensRB417 YDS / 1 TD / 104.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
7 REC / 69 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG
Dylan EdwardsRB179 YDS / 2 TD / 44.8 YPG / 8.5 YPC
5 REC / 25 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6.3 REC YPG
Brayden LoftinTE7 REC / 93 YDS / 2 TD / 23.3 YPG
Austin RomaineLB21 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Brendan MottDL10 TKL / 3 TFL / 4 SACK
VJ PayneDB8 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Desmond PurnellLB11 TKL / 2 TFL

Oklahoma State 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Alan BowmanQB1,195 YDS (63%) / 11 TD / 4 INT
Brennan PresleyWR27 REC / 219 YDS / 4 TD / 54.8 YPG
Ollie GordonRB236 YDS / 3 TD / 59 YPG / 3.3 YPC
10 REC / 82 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG
De'Zhaun StriblingWR20 REC / 345 YDS / 2 TD / 86.3 YPG
Trey RuckerDB45 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Nickolas MartinLB30 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK
Kendal DanielsDB18 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
Obi EzeigboDL18 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

