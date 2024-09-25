Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-1) are 4.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The over/under is 55 for the outing.
Facing the BYU Cougars in their last game, the Wildcats lost 38-9. Against the Utah Utes in their last game, the Cowboys lost 22-19.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|Kansas State
|-4.5 (-116)
|-195
|+160
|55
|-110
|-110
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction
- Pick ATS: Kansas State (-4.5)
- Pick OU: Under (55)
- Prediction: Kansas State 30, Oklahoma State 22
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the game is Wildcats 30, Cowboys 25.
- The Wildcats have a 66.1% chance to collect the win in this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cowboys hold a 38.5% implied probability.
- Kansas State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: Head-to-Head
- Oklahoma State has a 2-1 record against Kansas State in their last three matchups.
- In those matchups against Kansas State, the Cowboys have covered two times while outscoring the point total on one occasion.
- Over their last three head-to-head matchups, Kansas State has racked up 89 points, while Oklahoma State has posted 60.
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State: 2024 Stats Comparison
|Kansas State
|Oklahoma State
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|28.8 (66)
|36.8 (19)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|19.5 (59)
|20.8 (68)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|5 (71)
|4 (52)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|3 (96)
|8 (14)
Kansas State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Avery Johnson
|QB
|620 YDS (61.1%) / 6 TD / 3 INT
261 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 65.3 RUSH YPG
|DJ Giddens
|RB
|417 YDS / 1 TD / 104.3 YPG / 6.1 YPC
7 REC / 69 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 17.3 REC YPG
|Dylan Edwards
|RB
|179 YDS / 2 TD / 44.8 YPG / 8.5 YPC
5 REC / 25 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 6.3 REC YPG
|Brayden Loftin
|TE
|7 REC / 93 YDS / 2 TD / 23.3 YPG
|Austin Romaine
|LB
|21 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Brendan Mott
|DL
|10 TKL / 3 TFL / 4 SACK
|VJ Payne
|DB
|8 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Desmond Purnell
|LB
|11 TKL / 2 TFL
Oklahoma State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Alan Bowman
|QB
|1,195 YDS (63%) / 11 TD / 4 INT
|Brennan Presley
|WR
|27 REC / 219 YDS / 4 TD / 54.8 YPG
|Ollie Gordon
|RB
|236 YDS / 3 TD / 59 YPG / 3.3 YPC
10 REC / 82 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 20.5 REC YPG
|De'Zhaun Stribling
|WR
|20 REC / 345 YDS / 2 TD / 86.3 YPG
|Trey Rucker
|DB
|45 TKL / 1 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Nickolas Martin
|LB
|30 TKL / 6 TFL / 1 SACK
|Kendal Daniels
|DB
|18 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
|Obi Ezeigbo
|DL
|18 TKL / 5 TFL / 2 SACK
