College Football Kansas State QB Avery Johnson's Family Apologizes for Fight After Iowa State Loss Published Aug. 24, 2025 2:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No. 17 Kansas State was upset by No. 22 Iowa State in its season opener on Saturday, 24-21, but the damage continued from the field at Aviva Stadium to the streets of Dublin.

A video of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson's father and older brother fighting with each other emerged on social media late Saturday evening. After 247Sports reported that Johnson's relatives were involved in the video, they apologized for their actions on Sunday.

"We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday's football game in Ireland," Mark and Anthony Johnson wrote in a statement, via On3. "Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions. We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans."

It isn't clear what caused the fight. The family didn't share what they were "bickering" about before things escalated.

"We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn't happen again," they added. "Please accept our deepest apologies."

Avery Johnson, now in his second season as K-State's starting quarterback, had a respectable showing in Saturday's loss. He completed 21 of 30 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 21 yards and a touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Johnson was involved in one of the plays that tilted the game in Iowa State's favor. Facing a fourth-and-1 from its 30-yard line with just over eight minutes remaining, Kansas State opted to go for it, but Johnson was stuffed on a run at the line of scrimmage, forcing the Wildcats to turn the ball over on downs.

That allowed Iowa State to expand its lead to 24-14 less than two minutes later.

While it was only the first game of the season, it was a tough loss for Kansas State. The Wildcats were a popular pick to win the Big 12 entering the year. Of course, they could still do that, but their margin for error just became a lot slimmer.

Furthermore, the Big 12 only had one representative in the 12-team College Football Playoff last year, making conference wins even more valuable for Kansas State and other Big 12 contenders.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?

share