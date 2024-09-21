College Football Kalel Mullings' late TD lifts No. 18 Michigan to 27-24 win over No. 11 USC Published Sep. 21, 2024 7:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Kalel Mullings surged 2 yards for a touchdown run on fourth down with 37 seconds left, lifting No. 18 Michigan to a 27-24 win over No. 11 Southern California on Saturday, welcoming the Trojans to the Big Ten with a heavy dose of smashmouth football.

The Wolverines (3-1, 1-0) overcame losing a 14-0 lead in the first half and coughing up two fumbles in the second half. They won with a 10-play, 89-yard TD drive, with Mullings doing most of the work. He capped it with his second touchdown of the game, this one running behind a fullback in a jumbo package that left little doubt where the ball was going.

The Trojans (2-1, 0-1) went ahead 24-20 midway through the fourth when Miller Moss threw his third touchdown pass, a 24-yarder to Ja'Kobi Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

USC's last chance ended with a fourth-down throw coming up short of the line to gain near midfield.

Mullings had a career-high 159 yards rushing, including a 53-yard scoring run to put the Wolverines ahead early, and Donovan Edwards had a 41-yard run to give them a two-touchdown lead.

Moss was 28 of 51 for 283 yards with a season-high three touchdowns and a costly interception.

Miller Moss threw for 283 yards and 3 TDs but also had a pick-six. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

USC's Woody Marks ran for 100 yards on 13 carries, and ripped the football out of defensive tackle Kenneth Grant's hand after he recovered the big defensive tackle had recovered a fumble for Michigan.

Moss bounced back from throwing a pick-6 to Will Johnson that gave the defending national champions a double-digit lead in third quarter with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Jay Fair later in the quarter and his third touchdown pass to Lane with 7:01 left in the fourth.

Michigan needed a touchdown, trailing by four, in the final minute to win because USC defensive tackle Gavin Meyer blocked the extra point after Johnson's interception return for a touchdown.

It also needed the clutch score because Edwards fumbled to set up a Trojans touchdown, Grant's fumble helped the Big Ten newcomers score — and Michigan didn't have a passing threat.

Alex Orji made his first start at quarterback and was 7 of 12 for 32 yards and ran 13 times for 43 yards.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share