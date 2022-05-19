College Football Jordan Addison announces transfer to USC 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The top wide receiver in college football has decided on a new home.

Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021, announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will enroll at USC. The rising junior entered the transfer portal earlier in May after spending the past two seasons at Pittsburgh.

"I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed both the risks and benefits associated with my decision," Addison posted. "I also respect that others may make a different choice. But for me, I will continue my full development as a student athlete by enrolling at USC."

Addison’s pledge comes just a few days removed from visiting USC, which was considered the front-runner to land the star receiver since he reportedly began weighing a transfer this spring. The five-star prospect became the most coveted player in the sport upon entering the portal.

After quickly narrowing his options, Addison (6-foot, 175 pounds) recently visited Texas and was reportedly planning to visit Alabama. The 20-year-old Maryland native was seen working out with Crimson Tide QB and reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young two weeks ago in Southern California.

Addison is now staying in Los Angeles, marking the latest of several notable additions for the Trojans following the hire of head coach Lincoln Riley. This winter, quarterback Caleb Williams, wideout Mario Williams and cornerback Latrell McCutchin followed Riley from Oklahoma. Additionally, running back Travis Dye (Oregon) and linebacker Eric Gentry (Arizona State) left their Pac-12 programs for USC.

Riley’s arrival coupled with an influx of transfers on both sides of the ball has raised expectations for the Trojans, whose 4-8 campaign in 2021 was their worst in 30 years. Addison figures to help fill a major void at receiver in the wake of USC losing 2022 first-rounder Drake London.

Last year, Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and an FBS-high 17 touchdowns. He registered 60 receptions for 666 yards and four scores as a true freshman. He's also run for 114 yards and a TD on 16 carries in his career.

