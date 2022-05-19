College Football
Jordan Addison announces transfer to USC Jordan Addison announces transfer to USC
College Football

Jordan Addison announces transfer to USC

1 hour ago

The top wide receiver in college football has decided on a new home.

Jordan Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021, announced via Twitter on Thursday that he will enroll at USC. The rising junior entered the transfer portal earlier in May after spending the past two seasons at Pittsburgh

"I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed both the risks and benefits associated with my decision," Addison posted. "I also respect that others may make a different choice. But for me, I will continue my full development as a student athlete by enrolling at USC."

Addison’s pledge comes just a few days removed from visiting USC, which was considered the front-runner to land the star receiver since he reportedly began weighing a transfer this spring. The five-star prospect became the most coveted player in the sport upon entering the portal. 

After quickly narrowing his options, Addison (6-foot, 175 pounds) recently visited Texas and was reportedly planning to visit Alabama. The 20-year-old Maryland native was seen working out with Crimson Tide QB and reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young two weeks ago in Southern California. 

Addison is now staying in Los Angeles, marking the latest of several notable additions for the Trojans following the hire of head coach Lincoln Riley. This winter, quarterback Caleb Williams, wideout Mario Williams and cornerback Latrell McCutchin followed Riley from Oklahoma. Additionally, running back Travis Dye (Oregon) and linebacker Eric Gentry (Arizona State) left their Pac-12 programs for USC. 

Riley’s arrival coupled with an influx of transfers on both sides of the ball has raised expectations for the Trojans, whose 4-8 campaign in 2021 was their worst in 30 years. Addison figures to help fill a major void at receiver in the wake of USC losing 2022 first-rounder Drake London

Last year, Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and an FBS-high 17 touchdowns. He registered 60 receptions for 666 yards and four scores as a true freshman. He's also run for 114 yards and a TD on 16 carries in his career.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Jordan Addison adds star power, but USC still has work to do up front
USC Trojans

Jordan Addison adds star power, but USC still has work to do up front

39 mins ago
Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud is about way more than NIL deals
College Football

Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher feud is about way more than NIL deals

6 hours ago
Saban apologizes to Texas A&M after accusing school of buying players
College Football

Saban apologizes to Texas A&M after accusing school of buying players

8 hours ago
Alabama vs. Texas on FOX: Longhorns get early chance to show they're back
College Football

Alabama vs. Texas on FOX: Longhorns get early chance to show they're back

3 days ago
Panthers’ Matt Corral has ‘big chip’ on shoulder after draft fall
National Football League

Panthers’ Matt Corral has ‘big chip’ on shoulder after draft fall

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes