College Football Jim Harbaugh Refuses to Comment on Michigan's Heavy Penalties for Sign-Stealing Updated Aug. 17, 2025 2:16 p.m. ET

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is refusing to comment on the NCAA's decision to fine the school tens of millions of dollars and to suspend current head coach Sherrone Moore for a third game due to the sign-stealing scandal that occurred during Harbaugh's tenure at his alma mater during the 2023 college football season.

In his first interaction with the media since the NCAA's rulings were announced on Friday, Harbaugh stayed mum on the Wolverines when he stepped onto the podium at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night following his Chargers' 23-22 preseason loss to the Rams. "Like I said to you last year, not engaging," Harbaugh said. "Not engaging."

The NCAA sharply criticized Harbaugh's stewardship of the winningest program in college football when it announced the sanctions, saying it had "overwhelming" evidence of a cover-up by the Michigan staff. Harbaugh has always claimed he didn't know about the sign-stealing and scouting operation run by ex-Michigan analyst Connor Stalions.

Michigan only avoided a multi-year postseason ban because the NCAA decided it wasn't fair to the current student-athletes to penalize them for misdeeds during Harbaugh's tenure, which culminated in a national championship in January 2024.

Harbaugh jumped back to the NFL two weeks later with the Chargers, and the NCAA hit him in August 2024 with a four-year show-cause order for recruiting violations. Harbaugh now faces a 10-year show-cause order following the conclusion of the four-year order, which effectively serves as a 14-year ban from college football.

Michigan has said it will appeal the NCAA's decision, claiming the body has made errors in interpreting its own bylaws while drawing conclusions that are contrary to evidence.

Moore was Harbaugh's assistant for six years before getting the top job upon Harbaugh's departure. Moore will be suspended for two games this September and for the Wolverines' 2026 season opener in Germany.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

