COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 14 Ball State at Miami
James Madison vs. Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

Updated Sep. 25, 2024 7:37 p.m. ET

The Ball State Cardinals (1-2) are massive 20.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the James Madison Dukes (3-0). A 57.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

The Dukes beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, 70-50, in their last contest. The Cardinals' last game was versus the Central Michigan Chippewas, and they lost by a score of 37-34.

James Madison vs. Ball State Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field in Harrisonburg, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports
James Madison vs Ball State Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
James Madison-20.5 (-109)-1220+72857.5-111-109

James Madison vs. Ball State Prediction

  • Pick ATS: James Madison (-20.5)  
  • Pick OU: Over (57.5) 
  • Prediction: James Madison 47, Ball State 26

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

James Madison vs. Ball State Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Dukes 39, Cardinals 18.
  • The Dukes have a 92.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cardinals have a 12.1% implied probability.
  • James Madison has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
  • Ball State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

James Madison vs. Ball State: 2024 Stats Comparison

 James MadisonBall State
Off. Points per Game (Rank)37.7 (67)25.3 (106)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)21 (36)44.3 (119)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)3 (26)2 (10)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)10 (5)3 (96)

James Madison 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Alonza Barnett IIIQB742 YDS (62.2%) / 7 TD / 1 INT
203 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 67.7 RUSH YPG
George PettawayRB196 YDS / 1 TD / 65.3 YPG / 5.8 YPC
6 REC / 71 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.7 REC YPG
Omarion DollisonWR5 REC / 205 YDS / 2 TD / 68.3 YPG
Cameron RossWR12 REC / 183 YDS / 1 TD / 61 YPG
Trent HendrickLB4 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Jacob DobbsLB7 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Terrence SpenceDB5 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
Eric O'NeillDL3 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK

Ball State 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Kadin SemonzaQB658 YDS (70.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
-15 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -5 RUSH YPG
Braedon SloanRB210 YDS / 2 TD / 70 YPG / 4.7 YPC
13 REC / 105 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 35 REC YPG
Tanner KoziolTE20 REC / 211 YDS / 2 TD / 70.3 YPG
Malcolm GillieWR9 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG
Keionte NewsonLB6 TKL / 1 TFL
George UdoDB5 TKL / 1 TFL
Brandon BergerLB3 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Elijah DavisDB4 TKL / 0 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

James Madison Dukes
Ball State Cardinals
College Football
