James Madison vs. Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024

The Ball State Cardinals (1-2) are massive 20.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the James Madison Dukes (3-0). A 57.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

The Dukes beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, 70-50, in their last contest. The Cardinals' last game was versus the Central Michigan Chippewas, and they lost by a score of 37-34.

James Madison vs. Ball State Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field in Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Live Box Score on FOX Sports

James Madison vs Ball State Betting Information updated as of September 25, 2024, 2:46 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline James Madison -20.5 (-109) -1220 +728 57.5 -111 -109

James Madison vs. Ball State Prediction

Pick ATS: James Madison (-20.5)

Pick OU: Over (57.5)

Prediction: James Madison 47, Ball State 26

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

James Madison vs. Ball State Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Dukes 39, Cardinals 18.

The Dukes have a 92.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cardinals have a 12.1% implied probability.

James Madison has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.

Ball State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

James Madison vs. Ball State: 2024 Stats Comparison

James Madison Ball State Off. Points per Game (Rank) 37.7 (67) 25.3 (106) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 21 (36) 44.3 (119) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 3 (26) 2 (10) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 10 (5) 3 (96)

James Madison 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Alonza Barnett III QB 742 YDS (62.2%) / 7 TD / 1 INT

203 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 67.7 RUSH YPG George Pettaway RB 196 YDS / 1 TD / 65.3 YPG / 5.8 YPC

6 REC / 71 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.7 REC YPG Omarion Dollison WR 5 REC / 205 YDS / 2 TD / 68.3 YPG Cameron Ross WR 12 REC / 183 YDS / 1 TD / 61 YPG Trent Hendrick LB 4 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK Jacob Dobbs LB 7 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Terrence Spence DB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Eric O'Neill DL 3 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK

Ball State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Kadin Semonza QB 658 YDS (70.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT

-15 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -5 RUSH YPG Braedon Sloan RB 210 YDS / 2 TD / 70 YPG / 4.7 YPC

13 REC / 105 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 35 REC YPG Tanner Koziol TE 20 REC / 211 YDS / 2 TD / 70.3 YPG Malcolm Gillie WR 9 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG Keionte Newson LB 6 TKL / 1 TFL George Udo DB 5 TKL / 1 TFL Brandon Berger LB 3 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK Elijah Davis DB 4 TKL / 0 TFL

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

