James Madison vs. Ball State Prediction, Odds, Picks - September 28, 2024
The Ball State Cardinals (1-2) are massive 20.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 28, 2024 against the James Madison Dukes (3-0). A 57.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
The Dukes beat the North Carolina Tar Heels, 70-50, in their last contest. The Cardinals' last game was versus the Central Michigan Chippewas, and they lost by a score of 37-34.
James Madison vs. Ball State Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|James Madison
|-20.5 (-109)
|-1220
|+728
|57.5
|-111
|-109
James Madison vs. Ball State Prediction
- Pick ATS: James Madison (-20.5)
- Pick OU: Over (57.5)
- Prediction: James Madison 47, Ball State 26
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
James Madison vs. Ball State Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Dukes 39, Cardinals 18.
- The Dukes have a 92.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability. The Cardinals have a 12.1% implied probability.
- James Madison has covered twice in three matchups with a spread this season.
- Ball State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
James Madison vs. Ball State: 2024 Stats Comparison
|James Madison
|Ball State
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|37.7 (67)
|25.3 (106)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|21 (36)
|44.3 (119)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|3 (26)
|2 (10)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|10 (5)
|3 (96)
James Madison 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Alonza Barnett III
|QB
|742 YDS (62.2%) / 7 TD / 1 INT
203 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 67.7 RUSH YPG
|George Pettaway
|RB
|196 YDS / 1 TD / 65.3 YPG / 5.8 YPC
6 REC / 71 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 23.7 REC YPG
|Omarion Dollison
|WR
|5 REC / 205 YDS / 2 TD / 68.3 YPG
|Cameron Ross
|WR
|12 REC / 183 YDS / 1 TD / 61 YPG
|Trent Hendrick
|LB
|4 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|Jacob Dobbs
|LB
|7 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Terrence Spence
|DB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Eric O'Neill
|DL
|3 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
Ball State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kadin Semonza
|QB
|658 YDS (70.5%) / 7 TD / 2 INT
-15 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / -5 RUSH YPG
|Braedon Sloan
|RB
|210 YDS / 2 TD / 70 YPG / 4.7 YPC
13 REC / 105 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 35 REC YPG
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|20 REC / 211 YDS / 2 TD / 70.3 YPG
|Malcolm Gillie
|WR
|9 REC / 115 YDS / 2 TD / 38.3 YPG
|Keionte Newson
|LB
|6 TKL / 1 TFL
|George Udo
|DB
|5 TKL / 1 TFL
|Brandon Berger
|LB
|3 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
|Elijah Davis
|DB
|4 TKL / 0 TFL
