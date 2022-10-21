College Football Is Ohio State college football’s new ‘Wide Receiver U’? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Is there a new "Wide Receiver U" emerging in college football?

Over the past 30 years, it’s hard to argue against the USC Trojans owning the title of "Wide Receiver U." The program has produced multiple All-Americans and early-round draft selections, ranging from Keyshawn Johnson in the mid-90s to current young standouts Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr.

But there is a new kid on the block in this debate, and it’s none other than the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

This past year, the Buckeyes saw both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave selected in the top 11 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wilson, who became the second player in school history to record four straight 100-yard receiving games, was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 10 overall pick. Olave, who holds the OSU record for the most receiving touchdowns in a career, was taken a pick later by the New Orleans Saints.

Would the Buckeyes be able to match that type of record-setting production at the wide receiver position this season with those two standouts off to the NFL?

Through six games this season, the answer is yes. In fact, the duo of Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have exceeded their predecessors' production.

Heading into a Week 7 Big Ten showdown against Iowa ( noon ET on FOX ) , Egbuka and Harrison Jr. have combined for 66 receptions, 1,191 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air.

For comparison, Olave and Wilson combined to haul in 61 catches for 1,040 yards and 13 scores through six games last season.

"That is just wild to me," FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt said on his podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show." "We’ve got these other two guys who have just stepped right in, taken that torch, and just moved it forward."

Perhaps the most remarkable part about it is that neither Egbuka or Harrison Jr. figured to be the Buckeyes’ top receiving target in 2022. That honor went to preseason All-American Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who has missed a large portion of this season with a hamstring injury.

It remains unclear if Smith-Njigba will return to action this weekend against the Hawkeyes, as coach Ryan Day declined to speak about injuries earlier in the week. However, Smith-Njigba has returned to the practice field, which provides optimism that he could be nearing a return.

The thought of Smith-Njigba joining this already explosive Buckeyes offense is a scary one for opposing defenses. OSU ranks first in the Big Ten in points per game (48.8), yards per play (8.1), total touchdowns (41) and average yards per game (543.7).

While the talent at the wide receiver position is inevitable, Klatt made it a point to give credit to OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, whom he believes is "the best position coach in all of college football."

"He’s an excellent recruiter, but even more so, a wonderful developer of talent," Klatt said of Hartline. "He is an unbelievable teacher of the game and the craft."

After a seven-year career in the NFL, Hartline joined the Buckeyes’ staff in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach. He was promoted to be the team’s wide receivers coach in 2018, and has thrived in that role ever since.

According to Ohio State's official athletic website, there are currently 65 players on active NFL rosters who attended OSU, and of that group, 10 of them are wideouts. Seven were coached by Hartline.

"I think that's a big reason why they are so good at wide receiver," Klatt said of Hartline. "This guy does an amazing job."

That deep, impressive list of Ohio State receivers playing at the next level includes the likes of Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, in addition to Wilson and Olave.

All signs point to Egbuka, Harrison Jr., and Smith-Njigba soon joining that long list of OSU wide receivers in the NFL. Should that come to fruition and the accolades follow, the mythical "Wide Receiver U" belt might belong in the Buckeyes' hands.

