Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, assistant suspended 1 game over Cade McNamara recruitment
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes' opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting quarterback Cade McNamara, according to multiple media outlets.
The Athletic, citing an unidentified source, first reported the suspension of Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr. Iowa football spokesman Matt Weitzel told The Associated Press he could not confirm or deny the report.
It was unclear whether the NCAA or Iowa imposed the suspensions.
Ferentz is beginning his 26th season at Iowa, where his 196 wins rank third all-time among Big Ten coaches. The Hawkeyes have won 10 games three of the past five seasons and reached the Big Ten championship game last year.
McNamara started 16 of 21 games for Michigan before he transferred to Iowa before the 2023 season. He started the first five games before a knee injury ended his season. McNamara is battling Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan for the starting job this year.
Ferentz is scheduled to meet with reporters Thursday afternoon.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
