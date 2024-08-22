College Football
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, assistant suspended 1 game over Cade McNamara recruitment
College Football

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, assistant suspended 1 game over Cade McNamara recruitment

Updated Aug. 22, 2024 10:16 a.m. ET

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes' opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting quarterback Cade McNamara, according to multiple media outlets.

The Athletic, citing an unidentified source, first reported the suspension of Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr. Iowa football spokesman Matt Weitzel told The Associated Press he could not confirm or deny the report.

It was unclear whether the NCAA or Iowa imposed the suspensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferentz is beginning his 26th season at Iowa, where his 196 wins rank third all-time among Big Ten coaches. The Hawkeyes have won 10 games three of the past five seasons and reached the Big Ten championship game last year.

McNamara started 16 of 21 games for Michigan before he transferred to Iowa before the 2023 season. He started the first five games before a knee injury ended his season. McNamara is battling Northwestern transfer Brendan Sullivan for the starting job this year.

Ferentz is scheduled to meet with reporters Thursday afternoon.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Defining success for 10 of college football's most interesting teams

Defining success for 10 of college football's most interesting teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes