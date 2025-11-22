College Football
Iowa Caps Double-Digit Comeback With Game-Winning FG to Beat Michigan State
Published Nov. 22, 2025 8:20 p.m. ET

Drew Stevens kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give Iowa a 20-17 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The kick capped a 13-point fourth-quarter comeback for the Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Iowa trailed 17-7 after Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to Chrishon McCray. But the Hawkeyes held the Spartans (3-8, 0-8) to just 26 yards on four possessions in the fourth quarter, sending Michigan State to its eighth consecutive loss and extending the Spartans’ Big Ten losing streak to nine games.

The Hawkeyes got to within 17-10 on Stevens’ 26-yard field goal with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter, then tied the game when Mark Gronowski threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Gill with 1:29 to play. That drive was set up by a 40-yard punt return by Kaden Wetjen, who had returned a punt 62 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Iowa’s first touchdown.

Iowa got the ball back on its own 21-yard line and drove 53 yards in five plays, setting up Stevens for his game winner.

The Spartans seemed in control of the game after the third quarter. Milivojevic threw a 45-yard touchdown pass down the left sideline to McCray with 8:58 left in the quarter to give Michigan State a 10-7 lead, then threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to McCray near the end of the quarter to boost the lead to 17-7.

The Spartans had a 335-301 edge in offensive yards. Milivojevic threw for 255 yards.

Michigan State: Hosts Maryland in Detroit on Saturday.

Iowa: At Nebraska on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

