Matt Leinart: Here's Why Indiana QB Josh Hoover Is A Heisman Dark Horse

Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover has extended the program's winning streak to 21 games and been a smooth operator of the offense. So why isn't he getting more Heisman buzz?

Matt Leinart thinks it's time to change that.

"No one's talked about Josh Hoover," Leinart said on Saturday's edition of "Big Noon Kickoff." "Fernando Mendoza came out of nowhere last year toward the second half of the season [for Indiana]. Hoover's got better stats than Mendoza, hasn't turned the football over and is a really talented player.

"He's got a chance with this schedule, starting today [against Nebraska] and then Ohio State next week in the Big Ten to make a run at this thing [the Heisman Trophy]."

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Through Indiana's first five games, Hoover, a fifth-year senior, has totaled 1,101 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 203.7 passer rating, while completing 71.0% of his passes. Hoover's passing touchdowns and passer rating each lead the Big Ten.

As for Indiana's offense, the Hoosiers rank second in the Big Ten in rushing yards (252.6 per game), third in both total yards (489.6 per game) and points (44.2 per game) and 11th in passing yards (237.0 per game).

Hoover transferred to Indiana after four seasons at TCU, where he spent three years as the starting quarterback. From 2023-25, he posted averages of 3,209.0 passing yards, 23.7 passing touchdowns and 11.0 interceptions per season, along with a 147.8 passer rating and a 65.1% completion rate.

Josh Hoover hasn't thrown an interception over Indiana's first five games. (Photo by Dan Squicciarini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Now, Hoover is following in the footsteps of Mendoza, who led Indiana to its first national championship in program history during a perfect 16-0 season in 2025. Mendoza threw for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with six interceptions, posting a 182.9 passer rating and completing 72.0% of his passes.

Mendoza also rushed for 276 yards and seven touchdowns en route to winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He ultimately became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, selected by the Las Vegas Raiders.

With two unbeaten opponents in Nebraska and Ohio State looming, Hoover has a chance to put himself in the Heisman conversation.

"I think he's exceeded expectations so far," Leinart added. "Obviously, the schedule picks up starting today and next week, and then in the second half of the season. But I just want to say this: I think it's time to start putting some respect on Josh Hoover's name. He's one of the best players in the country."