QB Fernando Mendoza Leads Indiana Over Old Dominion In Season Opener

QB Fernando Mendoza scored on a 5-yard run in his debut as Indiana's quarterback, WR Jonathan Brady returned a punt 91 yards for a score and the 20th-ranked Hoosiers wore down Old Dominion in a season-opening 27-14 victory on Saturday.

Mendoza, the starter at Cal last season, finished 18 of 31 for 193 yards and ran six times for 34 yards. His touchdown run late in the first half gave the Hoosiers a 17-7 lead.

Indiana's 309-yard rushing attack was led by Maryland transfer Roman Hemby, who had 23 carries for 110 yards. Kaelon Black added 92 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Indiana won its ninth straight home game to improve to 9-0 at Memorial Stadium under second-year coach Curt Cignetti — but not without some stress.

Old Dominion started fast, with quarterback Colton Joseph faking out the Hoosiers' defense on the first offensive play of the game and sprinting 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Monarchs controlled most of the first quarter. Brady's punt return tied the game with 9 seconds left in the period.

Joseph added a 78-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that got ODU within 27-14. He finished with a career-high 179 yards rushing on 10 carries and went 11 of 22 through the air for 96 yards and three interceptions. But the Monarchs couldn't get the late stop they needed to make it a one-possession game.

Indiana scored just 20 points — two touchdowns and two field goals — on six trips inside the Old Dominion 10-yard line. The Hoosiers turned it over on downs the other two times.

The takeaway

Old Dominion: The Monarchs kept it competitive. Cignetti said Monday he had warned his team about the Sun Belt Conference's track record against bigger opponents. Old Dominion lived up to that billing.

Indiana: Cignetti is never going to complain about winning. Yet this game exposed many areas where the Hoosiers must improve, starting with red zone offense. And while a double-digit margin isn't likely to hurt the Hoosiers with poll voters, they're not likely to move up, either.

Up next

Old Dominion faces North Carolina Central next Saturday in its home opener, while Indiana hosts Kennesaw State.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

