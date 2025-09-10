College Football Illinois' Football Home Now 'Gies Memorial Stadium' After $100M donation Published Sep. 10, 2025 10:32 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Illinois' football stadium will be known as Gies Memorial Stadium after alumnus and philanthropist Larry Gies made a $100 million donation to the school's athletic department.

The school announced Tuesday the gift is the largest in the athletic program's history. Gies' name is also on the university’s College of Business.

Gies is the founder and CEO of the Chicago-based global investment company Madison Industries. He is making the gift in memory of his late father, Larry Gies Sr., a United States Army veteran.

Memorial Stadium, which turned 100 years old in 2024, originally was named in honor of the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed services.

"This gift is about honoring my father, a true patriot, and every brave soul who has worn or will wear the uniform to defend our country," said Gies. "With this investment, we can ensure that this stadium continues to be a place where their sacrifices will never be forgotten – and a shining light for every American who protects our freedom in the future."

The Illini football program has been on the rise under fifth-year coach Bret Bielema. The team is No. 9 in this week's AP Top 25, its highest ranking since 2001. The 2024 team won 10 games, including the Citrus Bowl.

The men's basketball team reached the 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and recorded its sixth straight 20-win regular season in 2025. The women's basketball team has made the NCAA Tournament two of the last three years.

"Larry Gies is a visionary leader who invests in people and organizations that impact the world around them," athletic director Josh Whitman said. "I want to thank him for his belief in Illinois Athletics and the ability of our program to change the lives of our student-athletes, to advance the mission of our broader university, and to uplift the many people and communities connected to our program, both directly and indirectly."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

