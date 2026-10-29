How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys visit the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma State is 5-2 and 3-1 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State is 3-4 and 1-3 in the conference.

Road games have been the problem for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are 1-2 away from home despite an offense that scores 40 points per game and throws for 341 yards per game. They come in off a 57-24 win over Colorado.

Iowa State is sticking with Jaylen Raynor at quarterback after a 39-3 loss at Arizona, its second straight defeat. The Cyclones are 3-1 at home.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

When: Saturday, October 31, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Drew Mestemaker has six 300-yard games, and Oklahoma State throws for 341 yards per game behind him. Iowa State allows 218.1 passing yards per game and has two interceptions.

The Cyclones have 10 sacks and rarely take the ball away, so Mestemaker should have time to work through his reads. He averages 9.7 yards per attempt. Iowa State's defense has to find a way to make him uncomfortable without much of a pass rush, and his first-down throws are where the Cowboys have done their damage.

Oklahoma State has 21 touchdown passes, and Wyatt Young has caught one in each of the past six games. He leads the Cowboys with 639 receiving yards at 17.8 yards per catch.

Iowa State allows 370.1 total yards per game, and Justin Bowick is close behind Young with 607 yards, so the Cyclones cannot load up on one receiver. Young's 192-yard game at West Virginia showed how quickly he can take over a game. His touchdown streak is the one to follow.

Jaylen Raynor keeps the starting job after being replaced in the 39-3 loss at Arizona, where he went 8 of 10 for 106 yards. Connor Moberly finished that game.

Oklahoma State has seven interceptions, four by LaDainian Fields, and Malik Charles and Ethan Wesloski have 3.5 sacks each. Raynor has been sacked 11 times, so Iowa State needs quick decisions from him to stay in this game against an offense that averages 40 points per game. His first few series will show whether the job is his to keep.

Arizona held Aiden Flora to 36 yards on 12 carries on Oct. 24, three weeks after he ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia. He averages 7 yards per carry.

Oklahoma State allows 137.6 rushing yards per game and 23.7 points per game, so there is room to run. Flora also threw two touchdown passes against West Virginia, so Iowa State has ways to use him beyond handoffs. Running the ball well would also keep Mestemaker on the sideline. Count his touches.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State Odds

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