How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Iowa: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Northern Iowa Panthers visit the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 4 p.m. ET from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Northern Iowa enters at 1-1 after a 24-34 loss at Eastern Washington and a 56-14 win over Drake, while Iowa is 2-0 following wins over Northern Illinois (40-0) and Iowa State (16-13).

Iowa has leaned on balance through two games. Hank Brown has thrown for 320 yards and one touchdown without an interception, and Kamari Moulton has added 240 rushing yards and two scores as the Hawkeyes allow just 6.5 points per game.

Northern Iowa's offense has been driven by Jaxon Dailey. He has passed for 529 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, and also leads the Panthers with three rushing touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes are 38.5-point favorites over the Panthers at DraftKings, with a total of 49.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs. Iowa

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Brown, an Auburn transfer, has started both of Iowa's games this season and heads into Saturday with the No. 18 Hawkeyes sitting at 2-0. He has completed 21 of 30 passes for 191 yards without an interception in his most recent start, a 16-13 win over Iowa State on Sept. 12 that Iowa closed out on a 42-yard Caden Buhr field goal with 15 seconds left. Brown also scored on a short rushing touchdown in that game, part of a season line that stands at 320 passing yards, one touchdown and 22 rushing yards on eight carries with a rushing score.

Northern Iowa, an FCS opponent, gives Brown a chance to build rhythm before Big Ten play resumes with trips to Michigan and Ohio State later in the schedule. His completion rate and decision making against the Panthers could offer an early read on how comfortable he has grown running Iowa's offense since taking over the starting job.

While Northern Iowa is a heavy underdog at Kinnick Stadium, Dailey gives the Panthers a legitimate passing threat regardless of the score. He leads the team with 529 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception through two games, numbers that have Northern Iowa's offense averaging 287 passing yards a game against just 63 rushing yards a game as a team. Tight end Brady McCullough has been his top target, catching three touchdown passes among his team-leading 98 receiving yards this season.

Northern Iowa is 1-1 on the year. Dailey's ability to push the ball down the field against a Big Ten defense, a clear step up from the Panthers' usual competition, will say something about how the rest of Northern Iowa's season could unfold.

Diaz has emerged as Iowa's most trusted target through two weeks, leading the Hawkeyes with 179 receiving yards. He turned in his biggest game of the season against Iowa State on Sept. 12, catching eight of 12 targets for 95 yards as Iowa escaped with a 16-13 win.

With running back Kamari Moulton listed as questionable and L.J. Phillips Jr. considered unlikely to play because of an ankle injury, Iowa's passing game may lean even more heavily on Diaz against Northern Iowa. If the Panthers commit extra numbers to the run to slow Iowa's ground game, Diaz figures to see plenty of opportunities underneath and down the field.

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Odds

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