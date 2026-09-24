College Football
How to Watch Missouri vs. Mississippi State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
College Football

How to Watch Missouri vs. Mississippi State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Sep. 26, 2026 8:36 a.m. ET

The No. 19 Missouri Tigers visit the No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 26, 2026 at 11:45 p.m. ET from Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS. Missouri is 3-0 after a 27-17 win over Troy, while Mississippi State is 3-0 after a 41-34 win at South Carolina.

Mississippi State has finished in the red zone at home. The Bulldogs lead the nation with four sacks in the red zone and four quarterback pressures in the red zone.

Missouri brings top-10 passing efficiency on the road. The Tigers rank 10th nationally with a 128.4 passer rating and allow 17.3 points per game with 87.3 rushing yards per game, while Mississippi State averages 47 points per game with 244 rushing yards per game.

Mississippi State is a 6.5-point favorite over Missouri.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Missouri vs. Mississippi State

Players To Watch

Missouri's passing game slowed to just 91 yards against Troy, but that one modest outing doesn't erase what Simmons has built through three weeks. He's completed 47 of 68 passes for 652 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception, and his 188.6 passer rating ranks among the best in the country. Even in that lower-volume night, he found Donovan Olugbode for a 12-yard touchdown on a rollout during the Tigers' 27-17 win.

Mississippi State's defense gave up 282 yards and two touchdowns through the air to South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers last week, and Simmons gets a chance to test that secondary again as No. 20 Missouri looks to stay unbeaten.

Roberts has quietly become the engine of Missouri's offense, rushing for 300 yards on 63 carries with three touchdowns through three games. He topped 100 yards for the second straight week against Troy, running 21 times for 122 yards, and has scored a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.

That touchdown came on the play right after Jason Dowell's fumble recovery, part of a second-quarter stretch in which the Tigers scored twice in 19 seconds off back-to-back Troy turnovers. Mississippi State's front allowed South Carolina running back M. Fuller 73 yards and a touchdown last week, another crack Roberts can work.

Mississippi State trailed 16-0 in the second quarter at South Carolina before Taylor took over, matching his career high with four touchdown passes to erase the deficit. He finished 18 of 24 for 251 yards, connecting on scoring throws of 30, 43, 23 and 5 yards to four different receivers, and carries 832 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception into Week 4.

Missouri's defense held Troy quarterback Goose Crowder to 230 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-32 passing last week, a group Taylor will face on the road against a ranked opponent for the first time this season.

Evans has been Taylor's most trusted target, catching 20 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns, and he delivered the biggest one of the season when his 5-yard score gave Mississippi State its first lead of the South Carolina comeback. He's averaging 14.7 yards per catch, evidence he's more than a possession receiver underneath.

He and Taylor have connected for a touchdown in each of the Bulldogs' three games, and Missouri's secondary will have to account for him on third downs and in the red zone Saturday night in Starkville.

Missouri vs. Mississippi State Odds

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