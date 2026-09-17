How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Michigan State Spartans visit the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. Both teams enter at 2-0, with Michigan State coming off wins over Toledo (30-20) and Eastern Michigan (35-7) and Notre Dame off wins over Wisconsin (41-13) and Rice (52-0).

Notre Dame's offense has set an early tone. CJ Carr has thrown for 492 yards and six touchdowns without an interception, and the Fighting Irish are allowing just 6.5 points per game.

Michigan State has balanced the ball through Alessio Milivojevic and Cam Edwards. Milivojevic has passed for 417 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, and Edwards has run for 250 yards and three scores.

The Fighting Irish are 29.5-point favorites over the Spartans at consensus pregame odds, with a total of 52.5 and a moneyline of -6667 for Notre Dame and +1917 for Michigan State.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Notre Dame

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock

Players To Watch

Notre Dame is 2-0 and averaging 46.5 points per game, and Carr is the quarterback setting that tone. He has thrown for 492 yards and 6 touchdowns without an interception, including a 4-touchdown night against Rice.

Michigan State is allowing 157.0 passing yards and 13.5 points per game, so Carr's efficiency will be tested by a stouter look than the Irish have seen. Clean decisions and red-zone finishes keep Notre Dame from letting the Spartans hang around in South Bend.

Carr's most productive receiver has been Faison, who leads Notre Dame with 135 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. That chemistry showed up again in the Rice blowout.

Michigan State's pass defense has been solid early, but Faison winning early in routes gives Carr a reliable outlet. Chunk plays on first and second down keep the No. 3 Irish ahead of the chains.

Michigan State is 2-0 and needs a sharp road passing game at Notre Dame Stadium, which puts Milivojevic in focus. He has thrown for 417 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions while completing at a high red-zone clip.

Notre Dame is allowing only 6.5 points and 140.5 passing yards per game. Milivojevic staying patient and avoiding the empty drives that come with forced throws give the Spartans their best chance to stay competitive.

Michigan State's ground game is a central piece of the 2-0 start, and Edwards leads the Spartans with 250 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns. That production has to travel to South Bend.

Notre Dame is allowing only 65.5 rushing yards per game. Edwards winning early downs and forcing the Irish to account for the box creates the only realistic path for Michigan State to slow Notre Dame's offense by keeping it off the field.

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Odds

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