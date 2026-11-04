How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Iowa State Cyclones visit the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at noon ET from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas. Baylor is 5-3 and 3-2 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State is 4-4 and 2-3.

Iowa State is 0-3 on the road and is coming off a 51-49 win over Oklahoma State. That came one week after a 39-3 loss at Arizona.

Baylor snapped a two-game skid with a 41-9 win at UCF on Oct. 30. The Bears allow 15.2 points per game.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at noon ET

Where: McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Iowa State's offense starts with Aiden Flora, who ran 29 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the 51-49 win over Oklahoma State. He has 937 rushing yards at 7.2 per carry.

Baylor allows just 99.4 rushing yards per game, and the Cyclones know what happens when Flora is slowed. Arizona held him to 36 yards on 12 carries on Oct. 24, and Iowa State scored three points. He also ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns against West Virginia. Count his carries of 10 yards or more.

After being replaced in the 39-3 loss at Arizona, Jaylen Raynor answered with 309 passing yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma State. He also ran for a score in the 51-49 win.

Baylor leads the Big 12 with 34 sacks, and Raynor has been sacked 12 times. He has 10 touchdown passes and five interceptions and completes 59.7 percent of his throws, and BYU held him to 98 passing yards on Oct. 9. His first few drives against the Baylor rush will show which version Iowa State gets.

Baylor scored 41 points at UCF with DJ Lagway throwing for 319 yards and four touchdowns on 25 attempts. It was a sharp turn from his 22-of-53 day against TCU on Oct. 17.

Iowa State has only 10 sacks this season, so he should have time to throw. Lagway averages 278.5 passing yards per game with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions, though he completes just 53.3 percent of his passes. His completion rate on early downs is the number to watch.

Lagway's top target has five 100-yard games this season and has 63 catches for 792 yards. He caught five passes for 114 yards and a touchdown at UCF, including a 77-yarder.

Iowa State allows 231.2 passing yards per game, and Freeman has three 100-yard games in his last four. He caught nine passes for 123 yards in the 25-24 loss at Kansas. Look for Baylor to feed him early against a defense that allows 27.2 points per game.

Iowa State vs. Baylor Odds

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