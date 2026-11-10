College Football
How to Watch Illinois vs. UCLA
College Football

How to Watch Illinois vs. UCLA: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Nov. 13, 2026 10:16 p.m. ET

The Illinois Fighting Illini visit the No. 8 UCLA Bruins on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at 9 p.m. ET from Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. UCLA is 9-0 and 6-0 in Big Ten play and sits alone in first place, while Illinois is 6-3 and 4-2 after four straight wins.

Watch college football on FOX One

UCLA stayed unbeaten with a win at Minnesota. The Bruins also beat Oregon 17-15 and Michigan State, two of the same opponents Illinois has beaten during that stretch.

Illinois is coming off a win against Nebraska. The Illini are tied with five other Big Ten teams in conference play.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Illinois vs. UCLA

Players To Watch

Katin Houser has thrown for 1,955 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games this season. He has also run for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

He went 22 of 36 for 292 yards and three touchdowns in the 24-13 win against Nebraska. UCLA allows 14.1 points per game and has 17 interceptions, most in NCAA Division I. Watch how he handles pressure on third down.

Collin Dixon has 68 catches for 910 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games this season.

He caught six of 11 targets for 103 yards in the 20-17 win at Maryland on Oct. 31. UCLA allows 177 passing yards per game. His targets in the first half are the number to watch.

Ty Dieffenbach has six touchdown passes and two interceptions on 986 yards this season.

He went 8 of 16 for 303 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the 34-20 win at Minnesota. Illinois allows 245.6 passing yards per game. Count his completions of 20 yards or more.

Wayne Knight has run for 789 yards and 13 touchdowns on 128 carries this season.

He had 15 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown in the 28-10 win against Michigan State. Illinois allows 131.2 rushing yards per game. Watch how often he gets the ball on early downs.

Illinois vs. UCLA Odds

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Drew Mestemaker, Arch Manning In Tight Battle For No. 1

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

    Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana

    2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 11: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More

    College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff

    Inside The Investments Powering Wake Forest Toward The College Football Playoff

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Week 11 Betting Report: Can Arizona, Illinois Topple The Undefeateds?

    CFB Week 11 Betting Report: Can Arizona, Illinois Topple The Undefeateds?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU

    CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 11 Games, Including Indiana-USC, Texas-LSU

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 11 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

    College Football Week 11 Odds, 5 Sleeper Games To Watch

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons
Indiana's Curt Cignetti Might Be Upset — But It's for the Wrong Reasons
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Best Bets
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana
2026 College Football Week 11 Expert Picks: What To Make Of USC-Indiana
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes