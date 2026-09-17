How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Jose State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Fresno State Bulldogs visit the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET from CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, California. Fresno State enters at 1-1 after a 0-39 loss at USC and a 49-3 win over Sacramento State, while San Jose State is 2-1 following a loss at USC and wins at Eastern Michigan (27-21) and over Cal Poly (30-20).

San Jose State's passing game has produced the early numbers. Luke Weaver has thrown for 788 yards and eight touchdowns with one interception through three games, and Cooper Hoch has added 216 receiving yards and three scores.

Fresno State bounced back with a balanced outing against Sacramento State. Jayden Mandal has passed for 393 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and Bryson Donelson has run for 117 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites over the Spartans at DraftKings, with a total of 50.5 and a moneyline of -257 for Fresno State and +206 for San Jose State.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Jose State

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 11:00 p.m. ET

Where: CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

TV: FS1

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

After a rough opener, Fresno State needed a steadier hand under center, and Mandal has settled in as the primary offensive weapon. In the Bulldogs' 49-3 win over Sacramento State on Sept. 12, he completed 23 of 26 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran for a score. That performance lifted Fresno State to 1-1 following a 39-0 loss at USC to open the year.

Mandal and the Bulldogs now travel to face a San Jose State team coming off back-to-back wins. His accuracy on Sept. 12, 23 of 26 for 316 yards, gives Fresno State a passing attack capable of moving the ball through the air as the Bulldogs try to build on their lone win of the season on the road.

The ground game is how Fresno State flipped the script after its shutout opener, and Donelson carried that load against Sacramento State with 13 carries for 102 yards and three touchdowns on Sept. 12. That output paced a Bulldogs offense that piled up 49 points after being shut out 39-0 at USC in the season opener.

With Fresno State at 1-1 heading into its trip to San Jose State, Donelson's ability to find the end zone gives the Bulldogs a complementary ground threat alongside their passing game. He is expected to carry a significant workload again as Fresno State looks for a second straight win.

San Jose State's offense has stayed on schedule through the air, and Weaver has produced through three games with 66 of 105 completions for 788 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception this season. In the Spartans' 30-20 win over Cal Poly on Sept. 12, he went 22 of 34 for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

San Jose State enters at 2-1 after an opening loss to USC followed by wins over Eastern Michigan and Cal Poly. Weaver is expected to start as the Spartans host Fresno State, and his touchdown production, eight through three games, has been a central part of San Jose State's offense this season.

Balance on the ground keeps San Jose State's offense from becoming one-dimensional, and Bates leads that charge with 58 carries for 319 yards through three games, including back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances. He capped that stretch with 163 yards on 27 carries in the Spartans' 30-20 win over Cal Poly on Sept. 12, a game in which San Jose State totaled 255 rushing yards as a team.

Bates gives San Jose State a run-first complement to Weaver's passing attack as the Spartans, now 2-1, host Fresno State. His recent form, two straight 100-yard games, makes him a central figure in a Spartans offense that has scored in each of its last two games.

Fresno State vs. San Jose State Odds

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