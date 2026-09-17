How to Watch Colorado vs. Northwestern: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Colorado Buffaloes visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Colorado enters at 2-0 after wins at Georgia Tech (14-13) and over Weber State (52-21), while Northwestern is 1-0 following a 34-18 win over South Dakota State.

Colorado's offense has been led by freshman quarterback Julian Lewis. He has thrown for 490 yards and five touchdowns without an interception through two games, and the Buffaloes also lead FBS with five sacks on third downs.

Northwestern is 1-0 behind Aidan Chiles. He has passed for 273 yards and one touchdown without an interception in the Wildcats' opener, with Griffin Wilde adding 104 receiving yards.

The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites over the Buffaloes at DraftKings, with a total of 48.5 and a moneyline of -182 for Northwestern and +147 for Colorado.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Colorado vs. Northwestern

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players to Watch

Colorado's offense revolves around freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who has completed his first two collegiate starts with 490 passing yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lewis authored a late touchdown drive in the Buffaloes' 14-13 season-opening win at Georgia Tech, then threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-21 rout of Weber State the following week.

Northwestern will be tasked with slowing a quarterback who has yet to throw an interception through two games, a factor that could shape how much rhythm Colorado's passing attack finds on Saturday. Lewis, who became the program's eighth true freshman to start a game at quarterback since 1970, has quickly built chemistry with receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who has drawn 16 targets already this season.

DeAndre Moore Jr. transferred to Colorado from Texas and has quickly become quarterback Julian Lewis's top target. Through two games, the senior wide receiver has caught eight passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, including a 66-yard score on Colorado's first offensive snap of its win over Weber State.

Moore worked his way back from a leg injury in spring practice and was expected to be ready for the season. He has drawn 16 targets in two games, a sign of how central he has become to the Buffaloes' passing game early on. Against Northwestern's secondary, his ability to threaten downfield could be one of the more interesting individual matchups of the night.

Northwestern turned to transfer quarterback Aidan Chiles, who arrived from Michigan State, to run new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's system. In his Wildcats debut, Chiles completed 14 of 24 passes for 273 yards with one passing touchdown and one rushing score in a 34-18 win over South Dakota State.

At Michigan State last season, Chiles passed for 1,392 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions over eight appearances. He is looking to build on that production behind Kelly's offense, and his dual-threat skill set, highlighted by a 14-yard rushing touchdown in his debut, gives Northwestern's attack another dimension against Colorado on Saturday.

Griffin Wilde was Northwestern's leading receiver in the season opener, catching three of four targets for 104 yards, including a 71-yard reception, in the Wildcats' 34-18 win over South Dakota State.

Northwestern is counting on Wilde for a bigger role in 2026 after a productive 2025 season, and his big-play ability was on display immediately when he turned a short throw into a 71-yard gain. He and new starting quarterback Aidan Chiles are still building chemistry, but their season-opening connection suggests Wilde could see plenty of opportunities against Colorado.

Colorado vs. Northwestern Odds

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