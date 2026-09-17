How to Watch Buffalo vs. Penn State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Buffalo Bulls visit the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET from West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Buffalo enters at 1-1 after a 21-17 win over Albany and a 20-33 loss at Florida International, while Penn State is 2-0 following wins over Marshall (45-0) and Temple (27-9).

Penn State's offense has been efficient through two games. Rocco Becht has thrown for 539 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception, and the Nittany Lions' 150.6 passer rating ranks second in FBS.

Buffalo has leaned on the pass catchers for production. Elijah Holmes has passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, and Chance Morrow leads the Bulls with 221 receiving yards and five scores.

The Nittany Lions are 40.5-point favorites over the Bulls at consensus, with a total of 50.5.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Penn State

When: Saturday, September 19, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA

TV: BTN

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One , FOX Sports

Players To Watch

Buffalo's offense is expected to run through quarterback Elijah Holmes as the Bulls try to bounce back from a 33-20 loss at Florida International in their most recent game. Holmes has thrown for 253 yards and three touchdowns this season, numbers that helped power a 21-17 win over Albany in the season opener.

He now faces a tougher test on the road against a Penn State defense that has not allowed more than nine points in a game this season, following wins of 45-0 over Marshall and 27-9 at Temple. How Holmes and Buffalo's passing attack hold up against that defense will be a central storyline at Beaver Stadium.

Penn State opened 2-0 behind a steady quarterback, and Becht has thrown for 539 yards and seven touchdowns through two games. He passed for 271 yards in a 45-0 win over Marshall and followed with 268 yards in a 27-9 win at Temple, spreading throws to a receiving corps led by Koby Howard's 229 yards.

Becht gets his first true road test of the season Saturday against a Buffalo defense that surrendered 33 points in a loss at Florida International, its most recent game. That matchup could give Penn State chances to keep attacking through the air early in Saturday's game.

Buffalo's passing game has a clear focal point as the Bulls travel to Beaver Stadium off a 1-1 start, and Morrow has been the most productive offensive weapon with 221 receiving yards, five touchdown catches and 30 points through two games.

Morrow will face a Penn State defense that has held both of its opponents under 10 points this season. How Buffalo's offense manages to get him the ball in space against that Nittany Lions defense will be worth tracking throughout Saturday's game.

Penn State's defense has surrendered a combined nine points across its first two games, and Rojas anchors that front with 14 tackles and an interception through two games this season. His presence at linebacker has helped the Nittany Lions control both the Marshall and Temple games from start to finish.

Rojas and the Penn State defense will be tested by a Buffalo offense built around quarterback Elijah Holmes and receiver Chance Morrow, who has caught five touchdown passes already this season. How well Rojas and the linebacker corps limit Buffalo's playmakers after the catch could shape the game's flow.

Buffalo vs. Penn State Odds

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