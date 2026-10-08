How to Watch Ball State vs. Northwestern: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Ball State Cardinals visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern is 3-1 and Ball State is 1-4. The Wildcats beat Penn State 34-13 last Friday, and the Cardinals lost to Toledo 39-24 on Saturday.

Northwestern is averaging 33.0 points per game and has scored at least 34 in three of its four games. Ball State has lost four straight since beating Stony Brook 41-17 on Sept. 12.

The Wildcats are 36.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, with a total of 52.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Northwestern

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Luster threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-33 passing, with one interception, in the 39-24 loss to Toledo. He has 662 passing yards and five touchdowns this season, including a three-touchdown, 27-of-32 game in the win over Stony Brook. He also has 54 rushing yards. He threw for 89 yards at Ohio State.

Northwestern has allowed 67 points through four games, 16.8 per game, including 13 in its 34-13 win over Penn State. The Wildcats have 6.0 sacks, tied for 111th nationally. Ball State averages 174.2 passing yards per game, 120th.

Horton ran nine times for 90 yards and a touchdown against Toledo, including a 66-yard run. He has 302 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 37 carries this season and leads Ball State with 458 all-purpose yards, including 144 on kick returns. He ran for 125 yards on nine carries against Stony Brook.

Northwestern is 3-1, with its only loss coming 29-23 at Indiana. The Wildcats held Colorado to 7 points and South Dakota State to 18. Ball State runs for 123.4 yards per game, 114th nationally, and Horton averages 8.2 yards per carry.

Chiles completed 10 of 14 passes for 93 yards in Northwestern's 34-13 win over Penn State, with no turnovers. He has 900 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions through four games, and has added 41 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns for 11 total scores. He threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado.

Ball State has allowed 189 points through five games, 37.8 per game, including 56 to Ohio State and 51 to Liberty. The Cardinals convert 28.8 percent of their third downs on offense, 131st nationally. Chiles has 11 total touchdowns through four games.

Komolafe carried 25 times for 188 yards and a touchdown against Penn State, an average of 7.5 yards per carry. He has 290 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries this season, plus 81 receiving yards. He had 49 yards on 11 carries against Colorado. Northwestern runs for 212.8 yards per game, 30th nationally.

Ball State is 1-4 and has lost three straight games, to Liberty, Kent State and Toledo. Layton Starks leads the Cardinals with 1.5 sacks and Ball State has 7.0 as a team, tied for 96th. Komolafe had 25 carries against Penn State.

Ball State vs. Northwestern Odds

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