College Football
how to watch ball st. vs northwestern
College Football

How to Watch Ball State vs. Northwestern: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Oct. 10, 2026 9:46 a.m. ET

The Ball State Cardinals visit the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 at 12:30 p.m. ET from Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Northwestern is 3-1 and Ball State is 1-4. The Wildcats beat Penn State 34-13 last Friday, and the Cardinals lost to Toledo 39-24 on Saturday.

Northwestern is averaging 33.0 points per game and has scored at least 34 in three of its four games. Ball State has lost four straight since beating Stony Brook 41-17 on Sept. 12.

The Wildcats are 36.5-point favorites over the Cardinals, with a total of 52.5.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Ball State vs. Northwestern

Players To Watch

Luster threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-33 passing, with one interception, in the 39-24 loss to Toledo. He has 662 passing yards and five touchdowns this season, including a three-touchdown, 27-of-32 game in the win over Stony Brook. He also has 54 rushing yards. He threw for 89 yards at Ohio State.

Northwestern has allowed 67 points through four games, 16.8 per game, including 13 in its 34-13 win over Penn State. The Wildcats have 6.0 sacks, tied for 111th nationally. Ball State averages 174.2 passing yards per game, 120th.

Horton ran nine times for 90 yards and a touchdown against Toledo, including a 66-yard run. He has 302 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 37 carries this season and leads Ball State with 458 all-purpose yards, including 144 on kick returns. He ran for 125 yards on nine carries against Stony Brook.

Northwestern is 3-1, with its only loss coming 29-23 at Indiana. The Wildcats held Colorado to 7 points and South Dakota State to 18. Ball State runs for 123.4 yards per game, 114th nationally, and Horton averages 8.2 yards per carry.

Chiles completed 10 of 14 passes for 93 yards in Northwestern's 34-13 win over Penn State, with no turnovers. He has 900 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions through four games, and has added 41 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns for 11 total scores. He threw for 241 yards and three touchdowns against Colorado.

Ball State has allowed 189 points through five games, 37.8 per game, including 56 to Ohio State and 51 to Liberty. The Cardinals convert 28.8 percent of their third downs on offense, 131st nationally. Chiles has 11 total touchdowns through four games.

Komolafe carried 25 times for 188 yards and a touchdown against Penn State, an average of 7.5 yards per carry. He has 290 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries this season, plus 81 receiving yards. He had 49 yards on 11 carries against Colorado. Northwestern runs for 212.8 yards per game, 30th nationally.

Ball State is 1-4 and has lost three straight games, to Liberty, Kent State and Toledo. Layton Starks leads the Cardinals with 1.5 sacks and Ball State has 7.0 as a team, tied for 96th. Komolafe had 25 carries against Penn State.

Ball State vs. Northwestern Odds

Learn more about the Ball State Cardinals vs. Northwestern Wildcats game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning First QB Selected, Jeremiah Smith No. 1 Overall

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning First QB Selected, Jeremiah Smith No. 1 Overall

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Predictions For Alabama-Georgia And More

    College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Predictions For Alabama-Georgia And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: Shockingly, UGA Is Getting Points Against Bama

    Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: Shockingly, UGA Is Getting Points Against Bama

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 6 Expert Picks: Back Hoosiers To Cover vs. Huskers

    2026 College Football Week 6 Expert Picks: Back Hoosiers To Cover vs. Huskers

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Playoff Expansion: Where We Stand And What Comes Next?

    College Football Playoff Expansion: Where We Stand And What Comes Next?

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Jeremiah Smith Is Studying Film With QBs — And Chasing College Football History

    Jeremiah Smith Is Studying Film With QBs — And Chasing College Football History

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 6 Betting Report: Hurricane Isaias Impacting UGA-Bama Lines

    College Football Week 6 Betting Report: Hurricane Isaias Impacting UGA-Bama Lines

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 6: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 6: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Can UCLA Upset Oregon On The Road? Who Wins Red River? Klatt's Week 6 CFB Picks

    Can UCLA Upset Oregon On The Road? Who Wins Red River? Klatt's Week 6 CFB Picks

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Predictions For Alabama-Georgia And More
College Football Week 6 Expert Picks, Predictions For Alabama-Georgia And More
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: Shockingly, UGA Is Getting Points Against Bama
Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: Shockingly, UGA Is Getting Points Against Bama
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 6 Expert Picks: Back Hoosiers To Cover vs. Huskers
2026 College Football Week 6 Expert Picks: Back Hoosiers To Cover vs. Huskers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Bengals vs. Dolphins on FOX One Watch Bengals vs. DolphinsWatch Vikings vs. Saints on FOX One Watch Vikings vs. SaintsWatch Giants vs. Commanders on FOX One Watch Giants vs. CommandersWatch Bears vs. Packers on FOX One Watch Bears vs. PackersWatch Lions vs. Cardinals on FOX One Watch Lions vs. CardinalsWatch 49ers vs. Seahawks on FOX One Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes