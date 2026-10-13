How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas Tech: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

No. 10 Texas Tech hosts Arizona State on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Red Raiders are 5-0 after a 29-7 win over Colorado in Week 5. The Sun Devils are 3-2 after a 30-12 win over Hawai’i in Week 6.

Texas Tech averages 34.8 points and allows 16.2 per game. Its closest win was 28-26 over Houston on Sept. 18.

Arizona State has scored 70, 24 and 30 points in its wins, and it lost 48-20 at Texas A&M and 55-19 to Baylor. The Sun Devils allow 27.8 points per game.

The Red Raiders are 14.5-point favorites over the Sun Devils at Consensus, with a total of 48.5 and a moneyline of -741 for the Red Raiders and +494 for the Sun Devils.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Texas Tech

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Galaxy Stadium, Lubbock, TX

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Half of Arizona State's 12 touchdown passes came in one game, Cutter Boley's 6 against Morgan State on Sept. 5, when he threw for 387 yards. He has 1,229 yards on 99 of 158 passing with 3 interceptions, and he threw for 304 yards against Baylor on Oct. 3 and 189 against Hawai'i on Oct. 10.

Texas Tech has 11 sacks in five games, so Boley has to get the ball out before the rush arrives. Arizona State allows 27.8 points per game and Texas Tech scores 34.8, which means Boley's offense has to keep pace.

Reed Harris has scored in four of Arizona State's five games, 7 touchdowns on 34 catches for 590 yards. He had 189 yards and 2 touchdowns at Texas A&M on Sept. 12 and 125 yards against Baylor on Oct. 3.

Texas Tech has 9 interceptions in five games, so Harris works against a secondary that has taken the ball away. Arizona State scored 19 against Baylor and 30 against Hawai'i, and Harris had 125 and 91 yards in those two games, so his yardage rises and falls with how far the offense gets.

Texas Tech is 5-0 with Will Hammond throwing 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions on 142 attempts, and 3 of the interceptions came against Sam Houston on Sept. 26. He has completed 97 of 142 for 1,102 yards, and he threw for 134 yards at Colorado on Oct. 3 after 257 against Houston on Sept. 18.

Arizona State has 10 sacks in five games, so Hammond faces a rush he has to answer quickly. Texas Tech allows 16.2 points per game, and the defense has covered for those turnovers.

A 35-yard run at Colorado on Oct. 3 sits inside J’Koby Williams’ 373 yards and 3 touchdowns on 63 carries, 5.9 per carry. He has scored in three of Texas Tech’s five games and ran 20 times for 116 yards at Oregon State on Sept. 12 and 17 times for 88 yards at Colorado.

Arizona State has 22 tackles for loss in five games, so Williams has to find yardage when the front gets into the backfield. Texas Tech beat Houston 28-26 on Sept. 18, when he ran 7 times for 62 yards.

Arizona State vs. Texas Tech Odds

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