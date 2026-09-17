College Football
How to watch Arizona State vs. Kansas
College Football

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Kansas: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Sep. 19, 2026 8:10 a.m. ET

The Arizona State Sun Devils face the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 at 12 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London, in the inaugural Union Jack Classic, the first FBS football game played in the United Kingdom. The Big 12 has now played three football games in Europe over two seasons, after Iowa State and Kansas State met in Ireland's Aer Lingus Classic and TCU also played in Dublin to open the 2025 season. Both teams enter at 1-1, with Arizona State coming off a 70-7 win over Morgan State and a 20-48 loss at Texas A&M, and Kansas off a 51-6 win over Long Island and a 21-38 loss to Missouri.

Arizona State's offense has produced the early volume. Quarterback Cutter Boley has thrown for 641 yards and eight touchdowns with two interceptions, and receiver Reed Harris has added 326 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas has leaned on Isaiah Marshall under center. He has passed for 414 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions, and Nik McMillan has 182 receiving yards and two touchdowns through two games.

The Sun Devils are 5.5-point favorites over the Jayhawks at DraftKings, with a total of 50.5 and a moneyline of -217 for Arizona State and +175 for Kansas.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Kansas

Players To Watch

Arizona State's offense has leaned on its quarterback early, and Boley has been the focal point through two games with 641 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season, according to FOX Sports' team stats. He opened his Arizona State career with six touchdown passes in a 70-7 win over Morgan State, then completed 21 of 34 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-20 loss at then-No. 10 Texas A&M.

Boley and top target Reed Harris give the Sun Devils a downfield passing threat as Arizona State travels to face Kansas. How he operates under pressure against a Kansas defense that allowed 38 points to Missouri will help determine whether Arizona State's passing game can bounce back from its showing against the Aggies.

The Sun Devils need a perimeter answer in this matchup, and Harris has emerged as Arizona State's top receiving weapon with 15 catches for 326 yards and four touchdowns through two games this season, per FOX Sports' stats page. He posted his best game yet against Texas A&M, hauling in nine catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the 48-20 loss.

Harris' rapport with quarterback Cutter Boley has been central to Arizona State's passing attack, and Kansas' secondary will need to account for him on early downs. A repeat performance from Harris would give the Sun Devils a chance to control tempo against the Jayhawks.

Kansas needs its quarterback to keep this game on schedule, and Marshall has thrown for 414 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions through two games while adding 72 yards on the ground, according to FOX Sports' team stats. In Kansas' most recent game, a 38-21 loss to Missouri, Marshall connected with Nik McMillan on a 20-yard touchdown that briefly gave the Jayhawks the lead before Missouri pulled away.

Marshall's dual-threat ability gives Kansas a way to extend drives against an Arizona State defense that allowed 48 points to Texas A&M last week. How he manages the football, after already throwing two interceptions this season, could determine whether Kansas can keep pace in this matchup.

Downfield production has been thin for Kansas, so McMillan's role as the top receiving option matters. He has eight catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns through two games this season, per FOX Sports' stats page. His most recent touchdown came on a 20-yard catch from Isaiah Marshall in the Jayhawks' 38-21 loss to Missouri.

McMillan's ability to create separation has given Kansas a reliable target on third down, and he projects as a key piece of the offense against an Arizona State defense coming off a 48-point outing allowed to Texas A&M. His connection with Marshall will be worth tracking early in this matchup.

Arizona State vs. Kansas Odds

Learn more about the Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Kansas Jayhawks game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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