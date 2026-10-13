How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide visit the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Both teams are 5-1 on the season.

Alabama lost 20-17 to Georgia in Week 6, its only loss of the year. Quarterback Keelon Russell went 16-of-30 for 185 yards and a touchdown and added 41 yards on nine carries, and Trae’shawn Brown led the Crimson Tide with 90 rushing yards on nine carries. Alabama expects to be without leading receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, who has 23 catches for 415 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Tennessee beat Arkansas 24-17 in Week 6 for its second straight win. Running back DeSean Bishop ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and George MacIntyre threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in his first career start with Faizon Brandon out with a shoulder injury. Head coach Josh Heupel has not named a starting quarterback for this game.

The Crimson Tide are 8.5-point favorites over the Volunteers, with a total of 53.5 and a moneyline of -337 for the Crimson Tide and +261 for the Volunteers.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

When: Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN Unlimited - Get the FOX One / ESPN Bundle

Players To Watch

Alabama’s 20-17 loss to Georgia on Oct. 10 was the only game in Keelon Russell’s last four where he threw for fewer than 285 yards, finishing with 185 at 6.2 per attempt. He has 1,599 yards and 12 touchdowns against 2 interceptions this season, including 365 yards against South Carolina on Sept. 26 and 285 at Mississippi State on Oct. 3.

Tennessee has 25 sacks in six games and Russell has been sacked 15 times himself, so protection decides how many deep throws he gets to make. Alabama averages 44.2 points per game against the 15.5 Tennessee allows, and Russell’s time in the pocket sets the size of that gap.

Trae’shawn Brown averaged 10.0 yards per carry against Georgia on Oct. 10, gaining 90 yards on 9 carries with a 58-yard run, the longest of his last five games. He has 301 yards and 5 touchdowns on 51 carries this season, 5.9 per carry, and he scored twice on 14 carries at Mississippi State on Oct. 3.

Tennessee has 48 tackles for loss in six games, so Brown’s carries have to find yards before the front gets into the backfield. Alabama scored 56 at Mississippi State and 49 against South Carolina in the two games before Georgia, a pace Brown has to help hold.

Tennessee has gotten 100 rushing yards from DeSean Bishop in three of his last five games, 138 at Arkansas on Oct. 10, 220 against Auburn on Oct. 3 and 147 at Georgia Tech on Sept. 12. He has 678 yards and 8 touchdowns on 107 carries, 6.3 per carry.

Alabama has 34 tackles for loss in six games, well below the 48 Tennessee’s defense has, which gives Bishop’s carries more room. In the Volunteers’ only loss, 20-17 to Texas on Sept. 26, he carried 11 times for 34 yards.

Exactly 4 catches in each of Tennessee's last four games have still left Mike Matthews at 18.0 yards per catch, with 396 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 catches. He had 78 yards at Arkansas on Oct. 10 and 57 against Auburn on Oct. 3.

Alabama has 9 interceptions in six games, so a downfield throw to Matthews carries turnover risk for the Volunteers' quarterback. Tennessee scored 17 against Texas, 24 against Auburn and 24 at Arkansas in its last three games, totals Matthews' long gains have to help lift.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds

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