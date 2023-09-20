College Football How much NIL money could Shedeur Sanders make if he returns to Colorado in '24? Updated Sep. 20, 2023 8:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are at the center of the college football universe.

So, when a video recently surfaced showing Sanders speaking with his two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, about their plans to one day play in the NFL, it was no surprise that it took the internet by storm.

In the video, his sons can be seen talking about the idea of Shedeur – who is putting up record-breaking numbers and has the Buffaloes off to a perfect 3-0 start this season – playing in the NFL next year. Deion responded that his sons "ain't going nowhere."

It's unclear whether Deion was joking about Shedeur staying with him in college next year. "Coach Prime" figures to have an even better roster next season, but his youngest son could end up near the top of a loaded quarterback class in the 2024 NFL Draft.

However, in the age of college athletes getting compensated for their name, image and likeness rights, Shedeur may make even more money if he stays in Boulder next year instead of going to the NFL.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt joined to Colin Cowherd on "The Herd" Wednesday to discuss Shedeur's potential future earnings.

"It's not as cut-and-dried as it used to be because of NIL," Klatt said. "I know in the [NFL Draft] top 10, the bonus is really good, but the rookie contract is not out-of-this world. … Situation matters in the NFL."

Cowherd reasoned that Sanders could maximize his marketability even more in the 2025 NFL Draft, when he would seemingly have a better shot at being a No. 1 overall pick, than in 2024, where he would likely have to compete with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, among others, for the top spot. Plus, as Klatt pointed out, Shedeur's father is likely staying at Colorado for at least one more season.

"Deion is going to be there next year," Klatt said. "So is Travis Hunter. He has to be there — he hasn't graduated. He can't have that free second transfer, so he's going to be there. … They're having recruits, by the way, call them at a staggering rate right now."

Klatt went on to explain how Shedeur could be surrounded by substantially more talent next year — and substantially more financial incentive, given how popular Colorado has been over the first three weeks of the "Coach Prime" era.

"By the way, you see the numbers on these broadcasts — We think of NIL as like, ‘Oh, yeah, he could make a couple million bucks' — I think Shedeur might be able to make $10 million. … We have no idea what his ceiling is from an NIL perspective."

Shedeur will not have to make an NFL Draft decision for several months, but if he does stay at Colorado for another season, he has a chance to find out just how high that ceiling is.

