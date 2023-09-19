College Football
Deion Sanders tells sons 'Y'all ain't goin nowhere' in response to 2024 NFL projection
Coach Prime is not quite ready to depart with his two sons. 

Both Shedeur and Shilo Sanders have seen their NFL draft stock skyrocket after their hot start with the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur's been phenomenal under center for the 3-0 Buffs, who downed Colorado State Saturday night in an epic comeback effort highlighted by Sanders' 98-yard game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter.

Sanders' stats are impressive thus far: 1,251 passing yards on a 78.7 completion percentage (107-of-136), 10 TD and just one interception. His older brother Shilo began the season at a slower pace, but made a slew of big plays against CSU, including an 80-yard interception return TD, and a huge forced fumble. 

Both Sanders have their sights set on the NFL, and they revealed to their dad Sunday that they expect to be professional footballers next season. 

The exchange came at the Broncos' home matchup against Washington

"[My sons and I] kinda got into it once we came in," Deion recounted on a video shot by his media brand, "Well Off Forever." "Shilo said, ‘Oh wow, Shedeur look. You’re gonna be in the NFL next year.' I said, 'No, he ain't.'"

Shilo refuted his father's comments, saying that he was alluding to both himself and his brother being in the NFL next year. "I didn't say you," he said to Shedeur, "I said we gotta play … next year. I said both of us. I said we gotta play some of [the players on the field] next year."

Coach Prime then directed his attention to his quarterback.

"What you trying to say?" Sanders asked Shedeur. "What you trying to say?" Shedeur responded. Deion was emphatic in his answer: "That y'all ain't going nowhere."

It's obvious that Coach Prime wants his sons to stick around him as long as possible, and he's already shot down the idea of jumping to the NFL coaching ranks himself. 

Shilo's last remark to his brother was the opposite of his father's apparent wishes: "Let's get up out of here."

