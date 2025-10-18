College Football
How Much in Brian Kelly's Buyout? LSU’s Path Forward Carries a Hefty Price Tag
College Football

How Much in Brian Kelly's Buyout? LSU’s Path Forward Carries a Hefty Price Tag

Updated Oct. 18, 2025 8:47 p.m. ET

Is Brian Kelly worth it?

With LSU sitting at 5-2 after a stunning loss to No. 17 Vanderbilt — the Tigers’ first defeat to the Commodores since 1990 — head coach Brian Kelly's job security is once again under the microscope.

Brian Kelly has gone 46-35 at LSU over three-and-half years as the Tigers head coach. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

According to USA TODAY Sports' annual database of college coaches' salaries, Kelly is the eighth-highest paid coach in college football, earning $10.175 million in 2025. Only three SEC coaches — Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, and Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer — earn more.

According to that same database, LSU would owe Kelly $53,293,333, as of December 1, 2025, if the Tigers fired him without cause.

Still, the questions are mounting, and so is the frustration.

LSU is already on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff, and they’re sure to drop out of the top 10 in this week’s AP poll. Worse still, the Tigers have three games against ranked teams on their upcoming schedule, including a pair of back-to-back matchups against No. 4 Texas A&M (Oct. 25) and No. 6 Alabama (Nov. 8).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly’s record in Baton Rouge — 34–13 (.723) midway through his fourth season — looks respectable on paper. But he has yet to deliver a CFP appearance, and this year’s team, which entered the 2025 campaign with lofty expectations, is slipping fast. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier entered this season with the second-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, but has struggled to live up to the hype and now sits outside the top 10. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Dynamic

Behind-the-Scenes Footage Reveals Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Dynamic

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes