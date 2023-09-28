College Football How Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders measure up as NFL prospects Updated Sep. 28, 2023 2:58 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In this tale of the tape, we break down why USC's Caleb Williams remains the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but also point out significant areas where Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is actually even more impressive.

A month before Halloween, NFL scouts will get a treat this Saturday when two of the most dynamic quarterback prospects in the country square off in Boulder (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

In one corner is USC's Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft. A year ago, the true sophomore in his first season at USC put up video game-like numbers, completing just under 67% of his passes for 4,537 yards and a ridiculous 42-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Williams is playing even better this season, completing 74.3% of his passes for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns through four games. He has yet to throw an interception this season, guiding the Trojans to an unblemished 4-0 start and a No. 6 ranking in the latest Coaches Poll (No. 8 in the AP Top 25).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the other corner is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is completing passes at an even higher rate (76.9%) with more yards (1,410). Though a lot of credit certainly needs to be extended to his head coach and father, Deion Sanders, the QB's wizardry in and out of the pocket is a large reason that a Colorado team that finished with just one win a year ago is currently 3-1 and arguably the biggest storyline in college football.

A humbling 42-6 shellacking on the road at Oregon a week ago may have sullied the shine of Coach Prime and Colorado for some, but that isn't the case for NFL scouts evaluating Shedeur Sanders as a pro quarterback prospect.

HOW TO WATCH ‘BIG NOON KICKOFF' THIS SATURDAY

Scouts will recognize that the Buffs were stampeded at the line of scrimmage in Autzen Stadium, with Oregon sacking Sanders seven times and harassing him on virtually every play. Sanders has been sacked a bone-rattling 22 times through four games this season. Williams, by comparison, has been sacked just five times.

Joel Klatt: What makes Colorado's Shedeur Sanders successful

With all due respect to Williams, Patrick Mahomes, or last year's No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young, no quarterback would have enjoyed much success against a pass rush that dominant.

Williams is more athletic; Sanders is remarkably poised when under duress

Given his bloodlines, it would seem logical that Sanders would be the more dynamic athlete of the two signal-callers. In reality, it is Williams who possesses the quicker feet and escapability, whereas it is Sanders' courage, poise and accuracy under duress that make them remarkably different quarterback prospects.

Many of Sanders' most impressive throws are well-timed and a function of reading defenses well at the line of scrimmage. He consistently delivers very catchable balls that hit his receivers in stride, whether they are running in-breaking routes, heading toward the sideline or flying straight downfield.

Though he does not own a howitzer, Sanders possesses plenty of arm strength to make every NFL throw. He can throw off-platform, changing his release angle and speed as needed to deliver quality passes.

Williams is unbelievably accurate, particularly when on the move

But while most pro-caliber quarterbacks can "throw it in the bucket," Williams can fit it down a bottle from 30 yards out.

When he has time and sets his feet, Williams' ball placement borders on unbelievable, offering the kind of jaw-dropping precision that only All-Pros like Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Aaron Rodgers deliver in the NFL.

But if Williams truly is "Superman," let's be clear, he has a kryptonite, and it isn't the same sort that we see with most quarterbacks.

Joel Klatt: USC's Caleb Williams has impressive abilities inside the pocket

A dominant pass rush can destroy the plans of any quarterback — just ask Sanders — but among the many traits that make Williams the most prized prospect in college football is his creativity and accuracy while improvising.

He is one of the few quarterbacks that pass rushers would rather keep in the pocket, rather than allow him to throw on the move, as he's wickedly accurate in motion, showing exceptional downfield vision, lightning-quick feet, and terrific accuracy.

Williams, in fact, is as accurate on the move as any quarterback I've seen in 20-plus years scouting the position.

Williams toys with pass rushers like a cat with a mouse, dancing about the pocket before unleashing sudden and spectacularly accurate downfield throws. Quality quarterbacks are the most prized possession in sports, but it is one particular trait — the ability to consistently throw receivers open — that is the Holy Grail. Williams' film is full of throws showing this exceptional talent.

Sanders is less reckless and has elite pocket presence

But with that rare skill, however, comes hubris. Williams throws as if he believes there is not a pass he can't make. And that willingness to take unnecessary risks with the ball is a concern.

Williams has been afforded terrific pass protection at USC (and previously at Oklahoma) and he does not protect the ball as well as most quarterbacks, carrying it low and loose. Defenders can knock the ball free from him in the pocket, and he is far too willing to throw the ball into coverage, often drifting to his left to throw the ball late against the grain. This can result in jaw-dropping completions — but also in forehead-smacking interception opportunities for defenders savvy enough to anticipate his intentions.

He has an effortless release and generates impressive zip on the ball, even when he is unable to step into his throws. Like Sanders, however, he does not possess elite arm strength, with some of his deep passes hanging slightly.

These facts have not yet resulted in an interception this season. But it is worth noting that Arizona State nearly picked him off on a couple of occasions last week. Colorado is not expected to have dynamic two-way threat Travis Hunter available for this contest — he suffered a lacerated liver against Colorado State two weeks ago — but the Buffs do boast enough playmakers in the secondary to challenge Williams if he plays recklessly.

Sanders, on the other hand, typically avoids the "hero throws" that make for easy highlight reel plays, but wisely spreads the ball all over the field, utilizing check-downs nicely and taking advantage of late-breaking openings. This pocket presence may not earn him Heisman votes, but offensive coordinators throughout the NFL will appreciate his calm in critical moments.

Williams is the man, but Sanders can still build up his résumé

Another key difference between the two passers is their level of competition. While both are now in their third season as a starting college quarterback, Sanders' first two seasons came at Jackson State. At this point, I view him as more of a Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) prospect, but he has the rest of this season (and perhaps another) to build up his résumé.

Though they share the position, statistical success, and a flair for the dramatic, the contrasting styles between Williams and Sanders are really what makes Saturday's showdown so interesting from both the perspective of a college football fan and an NFL evaluator.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

share