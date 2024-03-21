College Football
How Bob Stoops brought back the standard at Oklahoma, and how it endured
College Football

How Bob Stoops brought back the standard at Oklahoma, and how it endured

Published Mar. 21, 2024 4:50 p.m. ET

Bob Stoops' first taste of college football was more like college football's first taste of Bob Stoops.

Stoops started at defensive back at Iowa as a true freshman, then started every other year of his college career, winning team MVP in his senior year of 1982. Like many great players in his era, he excelled because he hit … hard. In fact, as R.J. Young shares in a new video essay about the rise of Oklahoma football under Stoops, the former Sooners head coach once hit Purdue wideout Mike Harris so hard he broke Harris' nose.

"I was feisty," Stoops wrote in his autobiography, "No Excuses." "You weren’t going to intimidate me. You hit me with a two-by-four, I’ll go find a crowbar and hit you back."

Stoops attributed that mentality to his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio, but as Young points out, it was perfectly suited for Norman, Oklahoma, too. In December 1998, Stoops took over a team that had not had a winning season in five years and remade it into a program that combined high-octane offense from the wizardry of Mike Leach and the innovative Air Raid minds that followed with a simple, no-nonsense defensive strategy that punished opponents for taking risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In just his second season, Stoops had led Oklahoma to the mountaintop — a BCS national title game victory over Florida State. Over the next decade and a half, Stoops went on to become the winningest head coach in Oklahoma history and make 10 BCS Bowl appearances and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. 

When Stoops stepped down after the 2016 season, he organized one of the smoothest transitions possible, promoting 33-year-old offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley and handing Riley the keys to a loaded roster led by senior quarterback Baker Mayfield, who would soon win the Heisman Trophy.

The next few years would bring Oklahoma continued success, but also postseason disappointment, stunning betrayal and even Stoops' (temporary) return to the sideline. Now, as new head coach Brent Venables tries to re-institute that standard, Young takes a deep dive into the Oklahoma Sooners program to explain just what that standard is — and how Stoops rebuilt it both on and off the field.

You can check out Young's full essay below, and be sure to subscribe to the No. 1 College Football Show wherever you get your podcasts for all of Young's analysis.

Lincoln Riley, Bob Stoops and the Untold Truth About Oklahoma Football

Lincoln Riley, Bob Stoops and the Untold Truth About Oklahoma Football

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Why would Tony Alford switch sides in Ohio State-Michigan rivalry?

Why would Tony Alford switch sides in Ohio State-Michigan rivalry?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes