5 Highest scoring college football games ever
5 Highest scoring college football games ever

Published Sep. 13, 2024

Ever curious about the college football games that redefined scoring records? These games showcase the incredible offensive talent that has made the sport a beloved pastime. Check out everything you need to know about the highest scoring college football games ever.

Highest scoring college football games

Below is a list of the five highest-scoring FBS games in history:

What is the highest scoring college football game ever?

Taking all of college football into account, the highest scoring college football game ever is Georgia Tech vs. Cumberland, where Georgia Tech beat Cumberland by a score of 222-0 in 1916. The year before, Cumberland disbanded their football team, but GT threatened legal action if the game was not played. $3,000 was on the line so Cumberland's baseball captain put together a team at the last minute full of law school students and fraternity brothers. 

What is the highest scoring college football game in modern history?

The highest scoring college football game in modern history is Texas A&M vs. LSU, where Texas A&M beat LSU 74-72 in 2018, going into an impressive 7 overtimes. 

