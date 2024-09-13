5 Highest scoring college football games ever
Ever curious about the college football games that redefined scoring records? These games showcase the incredible offensive talent that has made the sport a beloved pastime. Check out everything you need to know about the highest scoring college football games ever.
Highest scoring college football games
Below is a list of the five highest-scoring FBS games in history:
- Texas A&M 74 vs. LSU 72 (2018)
- SMU 77 vs. Houston 63 (2022)
- Western Michigan 71 vs. Buffalo 68 (2017)
- Pittsburgh 76 vs. Syracuse 61 (2016)
- Navy 74 vs. North Texas 62 (2007)
What is the highest scoring college football game ever?
Taking all of college football into account, the highest scoring college football game ever is Georgia Tech vs. Cumberland, where Georgia Tech beat Cumberland by a score of 222-0 in 1916. The year before, Cumberland disbanded their football team, but GT threatened legal action if the game was not played. $3,000 was on the line so Cumberland's baseball captain put together a team at the last minute full of law school students and fraternity brothers.
What is the highest scoring college football game in modern history?
The highest scoring college football game in modern history is Texas A&M vs. LSU, where Texas A&M beat LSU 74-72 in 2018, going into an impressive 7 overtimes.
-
10 best college football uniforms in 2024, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft
Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026
Colorado State star QB, WR call out Deion Sanders, Colorado ahead of rivalry game
-
2024 College Football picks Week 3: Can Ducks, Huskies cover in rivalry games?
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Shedeur Sanders stumbles; Beck atop board
Colorado's Travis Hunter plays 2K25 until 6 a.m., Shedeur Sanders talks Nebraska troll
-
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Notre Dame, Michigan slip; USC takes leap
College football Week 3 preview: Can Wisconsin slow down Jalen Milroe, Alabama?
Senior QB Tyler Van Dyke exuding confidence, embracing leadership role at Wisconsin
-
10 best college football uniforms in 2024, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft
Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026
Colorado State star QB, WR call out Deion Sanders, Colorado ahead of rivalry game
-
2024 College Football picks Week 3: Can Ducks, Huskies cover in rivalry games?
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Shedeur Sanders stumbles; Beck atop board
Colorado's Travis Hunter plays 2K25 until 6 a.m., Shedeur Sanders talks Nebraska troll
-
2024 College Football Playoff odds: Notre Dame, Michigan slip; USC takes leap
College football Week 3 preview: Can Wisconsin slow down Jalen Milroe, Alabama?
Senior QB Tyler Van Dyke exuding confidence, embracing leadership role at Wisconsin