'He's Got It': Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Joins Gus Johnson's Elite Club
Some players just have "IT."
Every week this season, FOX Sports lead college football announcer Gus Johnson gives his "GOT IT" pick of the week, and the latest honor goes to Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood.
"This young man from the East Side of Detroit was the top player coming out of his class in 2025," Johnson said. "Urban Meyer, our coach, told me he's the second coming of Cam Newton. Against Central Michigan, it was his coming-out party."
The 6-foot-4, 228-pound freshman quarterback totaled 235 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and a 148.2 passer rating, while completing 64.0% of his passes in what was an overwhelming, 63-3 win for Michigan over the Chippewas. He also added a team-high 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win.
"This true freshman was a one-man band," Johnson said of Underwood. "America, say hello to the East Side Undertaker."
Underwood and the Wolverines are 2-1 this season and will open Big Ten play this Saturday on the road against Nebraska.
The freshman signal-caller joins a "GOT IT" team that includes Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 4 Edition
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Headlines RGIII's List
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: OSU Still No. 1, What's Wrong With Texas?
-
Brian Kelly Apologizes for Florida-LSU Postgame Tirade; Joel Klatt Weighs In
2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer, Carson Beck, Dante Moore Setting the Pace
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: John Mateer Favored, Carson Beck Closing In
-
SEC Tiers: Georgia Still Runs the Conference Following Tennessee Win
2025 College Football Week 4 Buzz: Virginia Tech Staying In-House for Interim HC
2025 College Football Rankings: Miami, Texas A&M Rise; Notre Dame Falls
-
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Top 10 College Football Rankings: Week 4 Edition
Heisman Trophy Rankings: Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Headlines RGIII's List
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: OSU Still No. 1, What's Wrong With Texas?
-
Brian Kelly Apologizes for Florida-LSU Postgame Tirade; Joel Klatt Weighs In
2025 Heisman Watch: John Mateer, Carson Beck, Dante Moore Setting the Pace
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: John Mateer Favored, Carson Beck Closing In
-
SEC Tiers: Georgia Still Runs the Conference Following Tennessee Win
2025 College Football Week 4 Buzz: Virginia Tech Staying In-House for Interim HC
2025 College Football Rankings: Miami, Texas A&M Rise; Notre Dame Falls