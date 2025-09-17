College Football 'He's Got It': Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Joins Gus Johnson's Elite Club Updated Sep. 17, 2025 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Some players just have "IT."

Every week this season, FOX Sports lead college football announcer Gus Johnson gives his "GOT IT" pick of the week, and the latest honor goes to Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood.

"This young man from the East Side of Detroit was the top player coming out of his class in 2025," Johnson said. "Urban Meyer, our coach, told me he's the second coming of Cam Newton. Against Central Michigan, it was his coming-out party."

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound freshman quarterback totaled 235 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception and a 148.2 passer rating, while completing 64.0% of his passes in what was an overwhelming, 63-3 win for Michigan over the Chippewas. He also added a team-high 114 yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This true freshman was a one-man band," Johnson said of Underwood. "America, say hello to the East Side Undertaker."

Underwood and the Wolverines are 2-1 this season and will open Big Ten play this Saturday on the road against Nebraska.

The freshman signal-caller joins a "GOT IT" team that includes Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese and Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football Michigan Wolverines Bryce Underwood

What did you think of this story?

share