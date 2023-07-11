College Football
Heisman Trophy revamps logo ahead of 2023 college football season
Jul. 11, 2023

The Heisman Trophy, college football's most prestigious individual award, is getting a facelift. Sort of.

The logo for the trophy has been updated to a more modern look, the Heisman Trophy Trust announced Monday. The silhouette is now set against a gold background and includes an updated outline of the statue. The trophy itself will remain in its same iconic form.

"Our logo is changing. Our commitment is not," the Heisman Trophy Trust said in an announcement video highlighting the change.

The video featured longtime former Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski, the 2022 recipient of the Heisman Humanitarian Award, as well as USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Williams is the favorite to repeat as the Heisman winner in 2023, coming in at +500 on FOX Bet.

