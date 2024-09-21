College Football How Gus Johnson played a role in Quinshon Judkins transferring to Ohio State Updated Sep. 21, 2024 6:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Running back Quinshon Judkins was one of the high-profile players who transferred to the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier this year, but apparently there was a non-football reason for him wanting to come to Columbus.

During the second quarter of No. 3 Ohio State's "Big Noon Saturday" matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd, FOX sideline reporter Jenny Taft revealed the other reason. In her report, Taft said Judkins told FOX play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson that having the legendary broadcaster call more of his games played a part in his decision to go to Ohio State.

Johnson said that Judkins had him "in tears" and pledged to give him "everything" he had behind the microphone.

Johnson, of course, calls every "Big Noon Saturday" game alongside Joel Klatt and Taft for FOX, which primarily broadcasts Big Ten games.

Judkins spent the previous two seasons of his collegiate career with the Ole Miss Rebels, rushing for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns — including an 86-yard score — on 12.4 yards per carry in Ohio State's 49-14 win over Marshall on Saturday. He also logged two receptions for 14 yards. In three games for the Buckeyes, Judkins has rushed for 336 yards and five touchdowns on 9.3 yards per carry.

Next up for Judkins and the Buckeyes is their Big Ten opener, a road game against the Michigan State Spartans.

