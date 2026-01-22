Google Confirms All Indiana HC Curt Cignetti Does Is Win: 'Yup, He Won'

All Curt Cignetti does is win. Just ask Google.

A few days after Indiana's 27-21 triumph over Miami (Fla.) in the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, Google created a feature to honor the Hoosiers' head coach. If you enter "Curt Cignetti" on Google, a message saying, "Yup, he won," displays over the top search results.

Cignetti memorably proclaimed less than a month into his tenure at Indiana that he had a "simple" message for recruits and transfers on why they should play for him, saying, "Google me. I win."

At the time, some viewed Cignetti's comment as abrasive, especially as it came weeks after he said Purdue, Michigan and Ohio State all sucked. Nearly two years later, Cignetti explained to "The Joel Klatt Show" that his comments might have been a bit too much, but he felt he needed to make those remarks in order to spark the program.

"I was kind of out there last year," Cignetti said in October. "From Day 1, when I got the job here, there were a lot of things that rubbed me the wrong way. The vibe I was getting — just the general attitude toward football — I felt like I had to shake things up a bit.

"I made some comments that, let’s face it, were a little out of character for me. But I thought that’s what this program needed: someone to carry the flag, lead the charge, set the vision — and not be afraid of the big boys."

Cignetti certainly backed up those remarks, turning the losingest program in college football history into a national champion by the end of his second season. He's also posted a 27-2 record in his Indiana tenure, helping the Hoosiers go 11-2 and reach the CFP in his first year on the job.

In addition to the honor from Google, Cignetti has received a similar recognition from Chipotle, too. The chain added Cignetti's "I win" burrito bowl to its menu.

Cignetti recently told the Wall Street Journal that he has eaten the burrito bowl — brown rice, chicken, black beans and a side of guacamole — every day since he got the Indiana job except for when he's been on the road, estimating that he's eaten that burrito bowl over 500 times.

Cignetti and Indiana can enjoy the Google search and the burrito bowl for a bit as the offseason is here, and they might receive similar honors next year.

FOX Sports lead college football analyst Joel Klatt ranked Indiana third in his way-too-early top 10, and FOX Sports college football writer RJ Young had the Hoosiers ranked No. 1 in his way-too-early top 25.

