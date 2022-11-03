College Football
Georgia-Tennessee sets record for highest regular season ticket prices
Georgia-Tennessee sets record for highest regular season ticket prices

7 mins ago

Saturday's contest between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) seems poised to be the game of the year. And if we're judging by ticket prices, it might be the game of the century.

The Saturday showdown will be one of the biggest regular-season matchups in recent college football history – and fans will have to pay more than ever to watch it unfold in person.

This will be the most expensive regular-season college football game on record, with a minimum ticket price of $626 as of Thursday, according to online ticket seller TickPick.

The two longtime SEC East rivals enter the game undefeated and in the top four of the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday. Tennessee takes the top spot thanks to a dream season that has seen the Volunteers throttle No. 10 LSU on the road and beat No. 6 Alabama at home in a thrilling finish that resulted in a massive field storm by Tennessee fans

But head coach Josh Heupel, quarterback Hendon Hooker and the other Volunteers face their toughest challenge yet when they face defending national champion Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens. 

Aside from a narrow escape from Missouri's upset bid on Oct. 1, Georgia has won every single one of its games by at least two scores this season. The Bulldogs come into this game as 8-point favorites at FOX Bet (favored to win by more than 8 points, otherwise Tennessee covers).

The second-most expensive game to see this season, according to TickPick, involves two other top-five teams featured in the inaugural 2022 CFP rankings – longtime rivals Ohio State and Michigan, who are also both undefeated this season. 

Fans will have to pay at least $519 to watch in person at Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes look to get revenge for their loss to the Wolverines last season. Alternatively, fans can watch that game on FOX and the FOX Sports app when it kicks off at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 26.

Michigan disrespected in CFP rankings?
Joel Klatt discussed the Michigan Wolverines being ranked No. 5 in the CFP rankings and compared them to the Clemson Tigers.
